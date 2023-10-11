Highlights Arsenal fans believe Mikel Arteta's tactical decision played a crucial role in their winning goal against Manchester City.

The viral footage shows Arteta signaling to Takehiro Tomiyasu before the goal.

Arsenal's victory over City boosted their optimism for the season, as they now sit second in the Premier League table.

Arsenal fans think they have spotted a moment of genius from Mikel Arteta just before Gabriel Martinelli scored against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. The effort from the Brazilian proved to be decisive, with the match ending 1-0 to the home side.

Sunday’s Premier League tie was an early opportunity for both sides to establish an early advantage in the title race this season. Both teams were at the top of the table last year, with Arsenal nearly ending their title drought. However, a brief dip in form allowed Pep Guardiola’s side to pip them to the silverware.

The Gunners are desperate to make amends during 2023/24, and Sunday’s victory over City only boosts optimism that this year is their year. They are currently second in the table, level on points with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League Table Team Matches Wins Draws Losses Points 1 Tottenham Hotspur 8 6 2 0 20 2 Arsenal 8 6 2 0 20 3 Manchester City 8 6 0 2 18 4 Liverpool 8 5 2 1 17 5 Aston Villa 8 5 1 2 16 6 Brighton 8 5 1 2 16

How Arsenal crafted the only goal of the game

The match was a relatively dull affair to watch, with both sides not giving many opportunities away. Defences reigned supreme, despite there being a plethora of attacking talent on the pitch, with the likes of William Saliba and Declan Rice locking out the Man City attack.

However, a real moment of quality is what ended up being the difference. A lovely floated ball over the top found substitute Takehiro Tomiyasu. He then headed the ball to Kai Havertz in the penalty area, who played a smart ball back to Martinelli.

The Brazilian’s effort took a massive deflection off of Nathan Ake, which left Ederson rooted to the spot and unable to prevent the late opener. It may not have been the most glamorous of finishes, but it was certainly a crafty passage of play.

Arteta’s brilliant decision sets up goal

However, footage has now gone viral on social media two days after the game, with Arsenal fans thinking that their manager, Arteta, played a crucial role in the decisive goal. The Spaniard has always been an excellent decision-maker on the sidelines, but this latest call might be a moment of genius.

The clip, which has been viewed on X (formally Twitter) more than 750,000 times, initially cuts to the coach pacing up and down the touchline, before appearing to shout “Tomi” to get Tomiyasu’s attention. He then makes a sign with his hands, which has been seen as a call to stick tight to someone.

In this case, fans are convinced he was telling Tomiyasu to follow Havertz. No, of course he wasn’t telling him to mark his own player. Arsenal fans believe that he wanted the 6’ 2” defender to win the long ball that was coming, so his attacker might then have a chance. It was Havertz’s awareness that ultimately set up the goal, but Arteta’s planning might have allowed it to happen. Check out the video for yourselves below.

Video: Viral clip shows Arteta setting up Arsenal goal

What next for Arsenal?

That victory was a massive one for the Gunners. They are now two points clear of City, which could have a big impact later on down the line.

They face a stern challenge to maintain that gap when club football resumes after the international break, though. Arsenal face Chelsea on Saturday 21st October in a London derby at Stamford Bridge, with Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues out to continue their recovery from a poor start to the season.