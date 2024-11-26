Arsenal fans think they've worked out why defender Gabriel seemed to mock Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres after he scored against the Portuguese club. The two sides met in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. It was the home side's first match without their former manager Ruben Amorim who departed for Manchester United earlier this month and it was as worse a start to life without him as possible.

The Gunners ran riot over their opponents and Mikel Arteta's men won 5-1 on the night. A couple of early goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz got the ball rolling, before Gabriel added a third shortly before half time. Goncalo Inacio offered his side a lifeline almost immediately after the second half got underway, but further efforts from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard sealed the deal for the Gunners.

It was Arsenal's third goal, though, that has fans talking. After hitting the back of the net, Gabriel, who's statistically been one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League this season, was spotted imitiating Gyokeres' iconic celebration. It was initially unclear as to why he chose to do so, but fans now think they've figured out an explanation.

It Was Revenge For a Similar Incident In a Previous Meeting

Gabriel was playing the long game

In 2023, Arsenal and Sporting met in a Europa League match. The two actually faced off across two legs in the competition's round of 16. After drawing the first game 2-2, Granit Xhaka gave the Gunners the lead in the second fixture and pulled out his own iconic celebration.

In the second half, Pedro Goncalves equalised for Sporting and decided to imitate the Swiss midfielder and use his own celebration against him. The Portuguese side went on to win the contest via a penalty shootout to send Arsenal crashing out of the Europa League. With the 5-1 victory and Gabriel's own imitation of Gyokeres, it's safe to say that Arteta's men have certainly got their revenge and the fans were loving it on social media.