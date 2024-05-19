Highlights Arsenal needed to beat Everton on the final day and West Ham to pick up a result against Manchester City to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal fans were tricked into thinking West Ham had equalised against Manchester City, but the scoreline had not changed.

Arsenal supporters inside the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon were tricked into thinking West Ham United had made it 2-2 against Manchester City in their Premier League clash in Manchester.

The Gunners went into their final game of the Premier League season two points behind City in the race for the title. They needed to beat Everton in north London and hope that West Ham could do them a huge favour and either pick up a draw or an unexpected victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Things got off to an awful start for Arsenal as Phil Foden gave City a 1-0 lead over West Ham with just over a minute on the clock. Foden then bagged his second of the game and doubled his side's lead 16 minutes later.

City continued to dominate proceedings and it looked as if they would cruise to an easy victory. However, David Moyes' side managed to halve the deficit when the impressive Mohammed Kudus scored a spectacular overhead kick with a few minutes remaining in the first half.

A huge cheer went up around the Emirates Stadium upon hearing about Kudus' goal and the home side were celebrating again shortly after when they thought that West Ham had notched an equaliser. However, that was not the case and City still led 2-1. Watch the moment below...

