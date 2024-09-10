Arsenal fans have been left unhappy by the Norwegian national team manager, Stale Solbakken, who seemed to crack jokes at the end of his Martin Odegaard injury update post-match after the Gunners ace hobbled off in the 67th minute.

Just days before Mikel Arteta and co travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to compete in the first north London derby of the campaign, the midfield magician picked up a serious-looking injury against Austria in the Nations League.

Attempting to shield the ball away from Austrian ace Christoph Baumgartner, the 25-year-old rolled over on his ankle and those in attendance at the Ullevaal Stadion instantly knew there was a problem with him going to ground, holding his ankle.

The former Real Madrid youth prospect hobbled off in agony, with the score poised at 1-1, and doubt was cast over his involvement in Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, especially against Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

When quizzed about an update on Odegaard - inarguably one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now - and whether he is able to walk on the injured foot, boss Solbakken suggested that it ‘looked painful’ in the locker room and that there was no chance of him staying on the pitch.

“Yes, it looked painful in the locker room too. I saw that he was sitting with the physiotherapists around him, but he had no chance to continue. And we know that it was an ankle sprain.

What irked supporters of the Emirates Stadium-based outfit was his concluding comment. After providing information that Odegaard had sprained his ankle, the 56-year-old chief joked that Arteta will not be in contact to thank him.

“Yes, it’s a sprain, and as those of who have played football know, with luck, it can turn out ok if the ligament aren’t torn. But I’m not really sure that Arteta will call me tonight to praise me.”

In response, fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to display their anger towards the Norway boss. One fan wrote: ‘I’m getting angry if that’s his attitude.’, while another backed that claim by saying: ‘I am so angry right now…’.

One fan suggested that he could secretly be a Manchester City supporter, noting: “Sounds like a City fan”, while a fourth supporter was shocked at the way Solbakken talked about one of his players: ‘Imagine talking about one of your own players like that, shocking.’

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Odegaard has recorded 35 goals and 25 assists in his 156-game Arsenal career.

Arsenal’s Upcoming Fixtures

Arteta may have a problem on his hands

Looking ahead, Arteta and his entourage will be solely focused on facing Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham - but will have to set up without Declan Rice, who is suspended after receiving the first red card of his career against Brighton & Hove Albion and summer signing Mikel Merino, who is also injured. Riccardo Calafiori is also a doubt after suffering an injury while away with Italy.

The unknown severity of Odegaard’s injury, however, means that it remains up in the air whether the ex-Real Sociedad man will be involved. After their Premier League encounter with their fierce rivals, the tough tests come thick and fast.

Arsenal - Next Five Fixtures Time / Date Opponent (H/A) Competition 13/09/24 / 14:00 Tottenham (A) Premier League 19/09/24 / 20:00 Atalanta (A) Champions League 22/09/24 / 16:30 Man City (A) Premier League 25/09/24 / 19:45 Bolton (H) League Cup 28/09/24 / 15:00 Leicester City (H) Premier League

The north Londoners travel to last season’s Europa League winners, Atalanta, for their first Champions League fixture of the campaign and then an away outing at Manchester City will top off a troubling trio of fixtures.