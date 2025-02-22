Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal dropped more points in the all-crucial Premier League title race with a 1-0 loss to fellow capital club West Ham United on Saturday afternoon – and there is one player, in particular, who is subject to most of the post-match flak.

Once again, the north Londoners are chasing the table toppers – this time being Arne Slot-led Liverpool – and are aware of the repercussions of dropping points between now and the 2024/25 season’s conclusion in May.

Jarrod Bowen opened and closed the scoring for Graham Potter’s side at the London Stadium and the mountainous nature of Arsenal’s task was boosted tenfold when Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off for bringing down Mohamed Kudus on the halfway line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham have just become the first away team to keep a clean sheet at Emirates Stadium in consecutive Premier League seasons since Liverpool and Burnley in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Martin Odegaard, particularly in Bukayo Saka’s absence, has shouldered the majority of the creative burden but the Norway captain, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, is struggling to fill that void.

Since he signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 following a six-month loan spell, the attacking midfielder has been instrumental in the Gunners’ rise from top four hopefuls to being perennial title contenders.

Related 20 Best Players in the Premier League Right Now [Ranked] Erling Haaland, Rodri and Mohamed Salah are all in the top 20 best players in the Premier League.

But without Saka alongside him, he’s somewhat struggled to replicate the creative exploits of the Englishman – and that was highlighted in his ponderous display against West Ham, who sit 14 places behind them in the top flight standings.

In a midfield three alongside Declan Rice and Thomas Partey, Odegaard - despite enjoying 89 touches of the ball, failed to produce anything of note and ended the encounter with a 0% (0/6) crossing success rate.

Albeit not a direct disadvantage to his game, he also lost possession on 20 occasions and was scarce in his passing – as evidenced by his 86% (60/70) success rate. That prevented Arsenal from being threatening on the attack.

And Arsenal supporters, taking to X (formerly Twitter) in the immediate aftermath of their defeat, have scathed the Norwegian for his lack of leadership. One said: “Odegaard’s performance as a leader since Saka got injured has been embarrassing.”