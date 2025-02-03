Arsenal fans are demanding answers from the PGMOL after footage surfaced of Bernardo Silva kicking a grounded Leandro Trossard. The Gunners secured a dominant 5-1 victory over reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday, keeping them second in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, post-match controversies have dominated the headlines. The ongoing feud between Erling Haaland and Gabriel has been a major talking point, with Mikel Arteta urging his players to dial back their dark arts tactics. Meanwhile, Gary Neville has come under fire for his criticism of Gabriel’s confrontation with Haaland, where the defender screamed in the striker’s face - only to be met with backlash himself.

However, one incident has largely gone unnoticed - Silva seemingly kicking Trossard while the Arsenal winger was on the ground. But now, the Gunners' supporters have taken it upon themselves to make sure PGMOL are notified of the moment of madness.

PGMOL Come Under Heavy Pressure From Arsenal Supporters

The Gunners faithful are adamant the Portuguese midfielder should be punished

In the 67th minute of Sunday’s clash, Silva appeared to shove Trossard to the ground near the corner flag. With the score at 3-1, the Portuguese midfielder reacted in frustration, seemingly kicking the fallen Belgian’s legs - an action reminiscent of past incidents that have led to red cards. See the incident below:

After doing the rounds on social media, Arsenal fans have been quick to tag PGMOL in a barrage of posts demanding answers as to why no further action was taken. "All week we heard discussions from you on Skelly's wrongful sending off. What have you all got to say about this retaliation kick by Silva on Trossard ? Also later on, Silva kicked Nwaneri heavily too and was not booked as play was allowed to go on," one comment said.

Interestingly, there was no comment on the incident by the commentary team at the time, and VAR didn't even review it. Another fan said: "How is this not a red card? He on purpose kicks a player on the ground when play is dead," while a third remarked: "Howard Webb's PGMOL, ladies and gentlemen. He's kicked the ball away and kicked the player on the ground all in one! Michael Oliver would give two yellows and a red if it were an Arsenal player!"

Meanwhile, a fifth post concluded: "That's more of a kick on Trossard than Declan Rice's "kick" of the ball that got him sent off. Is the implication that we're supposed to kick players and not the ball in order to avoid cards? Or do you just need to resign?"

Frustrated by the referees’ failure to intervene, tensions between PGMOL and Arsenal continue to grow, with supporters fuelling suspicions of bias. However, the only undeniable fact remains - the Gunners are still chasing their first Premier League title in 20 years, trailing behind Liverpool, who will play their game in hand in the Merseyside derby on February 12.