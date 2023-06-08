Arsenal have been linked to Corinthians starlet Pedrinho and so fans should be excited about Edu’s recruitment strategy heading into a busy summer, Dean Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Pedrinho, 17, has attracted the attention of the north Londoners, but Jones feels that he may not be ready for senior action as things stand.

Arsenal transfer news - Pedrinho

Brazilian transfer guru Neto has claimed that Arsenal are actively monitoring the 17-year-old’s situation.

Speaking on his Os Donos da Bola show, he said: “You have Pedro… Pedro I don’t know what’s going on. If the kid is going to be sold to Arsenal… I don’t know.

“Remember I told you, Vessoni? Because here’s the thing, he didn’t go to the World Cup to play and he’s good with the ball. He came in every game and doesn’t come in anymore.”

GOAL Brasil have revealed that fellow Premier League clubs Brighton and Newcastle have the teen sensation in their sights for the summer, while the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are also eyeing up a potential move.

The winger represents Brazil at youth level and was poised to receive a call-up for the upcoming U20 World Cup squad.

However, his current club Corinthians refused to release him in time for the tournament.

It has been reported, though, that Pedrinho - also known as Pedro - will jump ship at the end of the year, possibly in the January window.

What did Dean Jones say about Arsenal and Pedrinho?

Jones said that the Emirates faithful should be excited about Edu’s transfer strategy and the sort of market they are scouring heading into the summer, especially amid the links to Pedrinho.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “I guess we just don’t know how quickly he would adapt to the Premier League and how soon Arsenal would be expecting to actually see him figure in and around the first team, so that’d be one drawback. But certainly, I think Arsenal fans will be excited to know that that’s the sort of market they are looking at.”

Will Arsenal sign Pedrinho?

As previously mentioned, Arsenal may have to wait a while before getting their hands on the highly promising phenom.

Arsenal have had large success recruiting from Brazil in the past, namely the three Gabriel’s: Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel.

His teammate Cassio has lavished the youngster with praise and likened him to a young Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, telling Globo Esporte: “For me, Pedrinho has everything to be the best [young] player I’ve seen here. Exceptional. Trains a lot. The best boy I’ve seen. I hope it stays that way.”

As per Transfermarkt, Pedrinho typically plays in the left-wing position but has also been used on the right-hand side of attack and as a central attacking midfielder.

His versatility and youthful aura may provide the north London club with a long-term attacking option.