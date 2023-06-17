Kai Havertz could be set to leave one London club for another this summer.

The German international has been linked with a move away from Chelsea to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

But some fans of the north London club have expressed their concerns about the transfer on social media, after a compilation of the attacker’s first half performance for Germany against Poland emerged online.

Die Mannschaft travelled to Warsaw for an international friendly but succumbed to a 1-0 loss on Friday night.

Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior scored the only goal, with a first half header beating the diving Marc-André ter Stegen.

Despite Germany recording 26 shots in total, they were unable to get past Wojciech Szczęsny, who made nine saves on the night.

Havertz’s first-half ‘disasterclass’ goes viral

Chelsea’s Havertz led the line for Germany on Friday, and the 24-year-old was denied by Szczęsny on multiple occasions.

But the attacker has been mocked for his performance in the first half, with a compilation of his "disasterclass" emerging as the whistle went for half-time.

The video paid close attention to his first touch, with Havertz struggling to control the ball at points.

Footage also showed him passing the ball backwards on several occasions.

And the creator seemingly believes Havertz should have scored during the first 45 minutes, including a moment where Szczęsny makes a big save to deny the forward.

Check out the video for yourselves below.

Video: Havertz’s ‘first half disasterclass’ vs Poland

Arsenal fans are not happy with the video

Although Havertz received a decent 7.1 rating on the night from football stats website Sofascore, this footage has been the main takeaway from the match.

The video has been viewed more than one million times since it was uploaded, with football fans reacting to Havertz’s showing in the comments and quotes on Twitter.

And Arsenal fans in particular are not happy.

The Gunners have been closely linked with a move for Havertz this summer, with Chelsea reportedly wanting £75 million for their player.

But after seeing his perfomance against Poland, some fans have expressed their disappointment about the club making him a target.

Some have even begged Mikel Arteta not to sign him.

Despite scoring the goal that won Chelsea the Champions League in 2021, Havertz has been largely underwhelming in west London over three years.

He has scored just 19 Premier League goals in 91 appearances for Chelsea, failing to replicate the performances at Bayer Leverkusen which made the Blues spend £75 million on him.

However, with Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah just two examples of players who have shone after leaving Stamford Bridge, Havertz could do the same for Arteta’s side.