Brentford's Ivan Toney is a hot target for Arsenal even though there have been whispers they might not be as keen as before.

Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United all have key players attracting interest from bigger clubs.

There are 13 Premier League matches remaining for sides fighting against the threat of relegation - and this is a time when the future of star players comes into focus.

Sheffield United and Burnley seem doomed in the bottom two positions but Luton are fighting for the top-flight status with Everton and Nottingham Forest looking over their shoulders - and Crystal Palace and Brentford not safe just yet.

Ahead of this final third of the season we analyse some of the names being looked at by bigger clubs with the summer transfer window in mind.

Brentford

Again, we don’t actually expect Brentford to drop into the Championship but they are not safe from danger and it’s nailed on they lose their star player, either way.

Ivan Toney - who would have reportedly cost clubs £100m during the January transfer window according to the Independent - is heading into his final few months with the Bees and Arsenal remain favourites to sign him. There have been a few whispers that the Gunners are not as keen as they once were, and that might stem from the fact people within the club are refusing to be drawn into discussion over their interest. But inroads have definitely been made here and there is no smoke without fire here.

How Ivan Toney compares to Arsenal strikers in 2023-24 PL stats (per game) Toney Jesus Nketiah Appearances 6 17 23 Goals 4 4 5 Shots 3.3 2.4 1.6 Pass success (%) 57.6 80.4 81.3 Aerial duels won 3.3 0.8 0.9 Key passes 0.3 1.4 0.3 Successful dribbles 0.5 1.5 0.3 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 22-02-24)

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have the most enticing trio of names to be snapped up and there are fears over at least two of them even if they survive under new boss Oliver Glasner.

Marc Guehi and Michael Olise are going to be two major talking points of the next window and there is potential for both to exit. Relegation would make that certain - along with Eberechi Eze - but we will assume they just manage to keep their heads above water.

In that instance, Guehi will be chased down by five of the division’s biggest clubs - Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea. The player is seriously ready to consider a move, sources told GiveMeSport, but Palace will hold out for as much cash as possible as they do not want him to go and value him highly.

Olise is a different case. He has a release clause - so far with unrevealed figures - but safe to say over £50million. Chelsea and Man United are both interested so far but even Juventus are having a dig into his situation at the moment.

Nottingham Forest

A club that signed over 40 players since winning promotion are having to consider a more cautious time. The expectation is that they will stay up but the reality exists that they are only four points above the drop zone.

Morgan Gibbs-White would be a premium asset up for grabs, with Newcastle United already interested, while there would also be interest in Murillo. The defender was wanted by West Ham and Napoli when he joined last summer and he is a player they would not want to lose.

Everton

The ten-point deduction is still hurting this team and the most likely high-profile exits of the summer are Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana. Those two are expected to leave Goodison Park even if Everton beat the drop, with Man United on Branthwaite’s case and Arsenal tracking Onana closest right now.

Of course there will also be doubts around Jordan Pickford if the Toffees do go down, as it seems highly unlikely the England goalkeeper would follow up Euro 2024 with a season in the Championship.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been considered by Newcastle in the past so that is one that could crop back up, while James Garner is starting to pick up links to other sides - including Tottenham.

Luton Town

The Hatters have really put on some surprise performances and a host of names could be in the shop window. Ross Barkley has been outstanding at times and it seems impossible he would play in the Championship - and Luton did not disclose the length of his contract when he joined on a free transfer.

Gabriel Osho is out of contract at the end of the season and he is being monitored by Aston Villa, Fulham and Palace already.

Alfie Doughty and Teden Mengi are two other names they will face a fight to hold onto while Albert Sambi Lokonga’s loan would see no sign of extension if Luton are back in the Football League.

Burnley

Josh Brownhill will be in demand in the summer and is almost certain to have Premier League offers, with Wolves and Southampton expected to be among clubs that would be interested down the line. Burnley have not yet taken up an option on extending his contract yet.

Sheffield United

The club protected themselves well in terms of not committing to many long-term contracts and will feel they are in a good position for next season if relegated.With Cameron Archer, Anel Amedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer a few of the star players who are tied to deals beyond 2024, there will be hope they can avoid offers for the trio.