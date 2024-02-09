Highlights Arsenal's lack of depth in certain areas, particularly at full-back, could be a weakness for them in the second half of the 2023/24 season at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners' decision to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules resulted in no first-team signings during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Arsenal may need to strengthen in the full-back positions and in the centre-forward role in order to compete for major honours and challenge teams like Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal could look particularly “frail” in some areas of their squad, as journalist Dean Jones hints that the full-back positions could be an area of weakness at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners enjoyed a busy 2023 summer transfer window that bolstered Mikel Arteta’s squad but failed to make any significant additions in the 2024 winter market, which could leave them shorthanded.

Arsenal will have two fronts to fight on in the second half of the 2023/24 season. They have secured their progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League and are looking to win the Premier League title. Arteta will feel that his side is strong when fully fit but could be left worried about the squad's lack of depth in certain areas, particularly the full-back department.

Arsenal’s quiet winter transfer window

Like most of the Premier League, Arsenal failed to make first-team signings during the 2024 winter transfer window. The Gunners were keen to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and weren’t in a position to splash the cash before the 1st February’s market deadline.

Arsenal had already majorly strengthened their squad during the 2023 summer transfer window, welcoming Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber to the Emirates Stadium. Unfortunately, the latter suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest in August 2023 and could be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

It leaves Arsenal needing to improve in the full-back areas of the pitch. Oleksandr Zinchenko is the only out-and-out left-back in Arteta’s squad after the Spanish head coach and sporting director Edu Gaspar sanctioned Kieran Tierney's loan move to Real Sociedad.

The right side of the defence offers more cover. Ben White often plays that role, and Takehiro Tomiyasu is also there to fill in when required. Cedric Soares can play in both full-back positions but has yet to be selected by Arteta in the Premier League this term, hinting that he could be on his way out of north London when his contract expires this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could also be thin in the centre-forward role. Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th February) that Gabriel Jesus’ career at the Gunners ‘has not been great for him’ and that the 13-time English champions could look to sign a world-class No. 9 in the summer transfer window. Arteta has just Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to choose from in the striker role at the Emirates Stadium and may feel that his options need strengthening if they are to mount a consistent challenge for major honours.

Ben White vs Oleksandr Zinchenko - 2023/24 Premier League stats Ben White Oleksandr Zinchenko Appearances 20(2) 17(4) Minutes 1748 1434 Tackles per game 1.2 2.2 Interceptions per game 1 0.7 Fouls per game 0.5 0.3 Clearances per game 1.9 0.7 Blocks per game 0.7 0.1 Overall rating 6.75 6.88 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 09-02-24

Dean Jones - Arsenal don’t have ‘the layers of depth’ that others do

Jones has suggested that Arsenal don’t have the strength in depth that fellow Premier League title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City possess. The journalist has also pinpointed the full-back areas as a weakness. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“The big fear in this Arsenal squad right now is that it is frail. If anything can derail them, it will probably be an injury somewhere because they don't have the layers of depth that other teams do when competing for a title. So, whether that's Jesus, although I still think they could deal with Jesus reasonably well because they've got players to rotate that role. The full-back areas could be a weakness.”

Having refused to splash the cash during the 2024 winter transfer window, Arsenal could be in an excellent position to strengthen during the summer. The Gunners hope the club’s steady progression on the pitch will make them an attractive prospect for some of the continent’s top talent.

According to FootballTransfers, Liverpool are ready to challenge Arsenal for the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The 25-year-old has a €60m (£51m) release clause with the La Liga outfit, who will remain in Spain until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Zubimendi and are thought to be plotting an offer for the summer, whilst Liverpool are said to be still looking for a top-class player to operate at the base of their midfield. The Spain international has been instrumental in Sociedad reaching the last 16 of the Champions League and has no desire to leave his current employers midway through the campaign.

However, Arsenal could be pushed out of Zubimendi’s signature if Liverpool appoint Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, who the La Liga star has previously stated is his idol.