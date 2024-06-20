Highlights Arsenal's striker search continues after Benjamin Sesko signs a new contract, with Alexander Isak unlikely to be a target.

Arsenal's search for a striker continues after Benjamin Sesko signed a new contract at RB Leipzig last week, with the Gunners aiming to improve the calibre of forward they boast in their attacking lines - but one player that likely won't be is Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the north London outfit feel a bid for him would be a 'waste of time'.

Sesko was linked with Arsenal in the early weeks of the transfer window as they looked to bring a striker to the club, though the youngster signed a new deal at his current club to remove himself from the shortlist of the Gunners and keep their search going.

Arsenal: Striker Transfer Latest

The Gunners have been unfortunate in their forward chase

Victor Osimhen, Isak and Dusan Vlahovic have been some of the names most strongly linked in recent months, but nothing has come to fruition.

It's lengthened their search into younger, less proven options, but Mikel Arteta will be hoping to wrap one up as we enter pre-season to keep their title credentials going against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next season.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 7th Goals 21 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 3rd Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =6th Match rating 7.14 3rd

It's still unknown as to who they will bring in with multiple names in their sights but with Isak also looking to be off the cards, the list continues to be shortened ever so slightly.

Jacobs: Arsenal Isak Chase a "Waste of Time"

The Swede appears to be staying on Tyneside

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Arsenal's clear target in the striker area was someone in Sesko's ilk - and they will go for a similar target in the summer, though one of those is highly unlikely to be Isak. The Gunners have a list of alternatives, including Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, who has been described as a 'superstar'. It won't be easy to secure his signature, with Brighton wanting offers of over £100m. He said:

"On the forward front, I think as we saw from Arsenal's bid - or proposal - for Benjamin Sesko, that's the kind of forward they are looking at first and foremost with plenty of other targets. "As I said earlier, they're attentive to the [Joshua] Zirkzee situation, Viktor Gyokeres is still on the list, as is Evan Ferguson as well. "And although Arsenal have high appreciation and historical interest in Alexander Isak, the feeling is that he is simply not for sale. And it will be a very big surprise if Newcastle changed that position, so at the moment Arsenal would feel like they were wasting their time trying for Isak."

Arsenal's Striking Conundrum

The Gunners have been brilliant but there are some negatives

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have simply failed to produce the goods this season and it could be thought that had they been the difference between a Premier League title win and the actual result of finishing second had they been more prolific.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jesus' four league goals is his worst scoring season in his professional career.

The duo only scored nine between them, with three of Nketiah's coming in one game against basement side Sheffield United in October; whilst other attackers in the top seven such as Erling Haaland, Isak, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins all nabbed 19 goals or more in the highest-scoring Premier League campaign ever.

If the Gunners did have a striker who could snatch a chance under the cosh, there is every chance that they could have won the league when their other stars needed them the most.

