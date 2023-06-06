Arsenal have made a breakthrough in talks with Reiss Nelson over a new contract, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The winger's current deal is set to expire at the end of the month, but he now looks set to put pen to paper on a fresh one.

Arsenal contract news — Reiss Nelson

Last month, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were in discussions with Nelson over a new short-term deal.

However, it appears that the 23-year-old will now be signing a long-term contract instead.

According to the MailOnline, this extension will see Nelson's wages significantly increase, with the same outlet claiming that he's currently earning £60,000 a week at the Emirates.

His team-mates Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli have already committed their futures to the club after putting pen to paper on new deals themselves.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Reiss Nelson and Arsenal?

Taylor says Nelson remains a part of Mikel Arteta's plans at Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There's been a breakthrough in talks. From what I understand, a long-term contract is in the final stages of being completed. Obviously, the players do go on holiday after the season has been completed, but Nelson will be staying. He's going to be part of Arsenal's plans moving forward.

"It was initially a short-term deal that was on the table, but given the contributions Nelson made, not least the goal against Bournemouth, Arteta's really keen to continue working with him."

Why is Mikel Arteta keen to keep hold of Reiss Nelson?

Arsenal have Saka and Martinelli, who were absolutely exceptional for them this season. Combined, the attacking duo scored 29 Premier League goals in total.

However, the Gunners obviously need cover, and Nelson has proven that he can come up with the goods when called upon and could now potentially stop Edu from going out and spending millions on a new wide man.

It was, of course, his strike from off the bench that helped Arsenal to beat Bournemouth 3-2 back in March. If they're to challenge Manchester City for the title again next season, then they're going to need more moments like that and players who are capable of coming on and doing a job when things aren't working.

From Nelson's perspective, a move elsewhere may have not been the worst thing. Because of the likes of Saka and Martinelli, it's going to be tough for him to nail down a spot in Arteta's starting XI. But if he's content with being a back-up option, then there isn't really much of a problem.