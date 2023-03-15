Arsenal could make their first move to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in June, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international is thought to be the Gunners' top target, and Jones says they will go in hard for him this summer.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice

Kaya Kaynak of football.london recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Rice is Arsenal's priority for the midfield position.

While the north London club were able to sign Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea back in January, it appears that Mikel Arteta still isn't completely satisfied with his options in the middle of the park.

It's clear that Rice is the man who he wants to come in and give Arsenal a boost in that area of the pitch, but he won't be cheap.

According to The Times, the 24-year-old could cost around £80m in the next transfer window.

What has Dean Jones said about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Jones thinks Arsenal's first bid for Rice could arrive in June.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "They won't let go of this without making a strong attempt at getting Declan Rice. It's not yet clear when they'll look to make their opening offer, but I would imagine it's going to be around June time that they'll look to make their first moves with this transfer, just so they understand exactly where they stand."

Should Arsenal move for Declan Rice early?

Yes. If they sign Rice early, it could help them to make a strong start to the 2023/24 season.

Ahead of the beginning of this campaign, the Gunners had already signed the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who were both able to help them win their first game, a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Who knows? If Arsenal do their business early and can integrate their new signings in pre-season again, perhaps it could set them up for another title charge.

Another reason why they should move quickly for Rice is because Chelsea also appear to have him on their radar.

As per Football Insider, the West Ham captain is just one midfielder who the Blues are currently looking at ahead of the next transfer window.

However, with Arsenal likely to be in the Champions League next term, while their London rivals could miss out on European football altogether, the Gunners could have the advantage in the race for Rice this summer.