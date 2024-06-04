Highlights Arsenal are set to sign David Raya on a permanent deal from Brentford.

Raya impressed for the Gunners this season, winning the Premier League's Golden Glove.

Aaron Ramsdale is likely to leave the club as Raya is now a 'clear number one' for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are set to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal and will proceed with the transfer in the next few days, Fabrizio Romano revealed.

Raya, who joined Arsenal on a season-long loan last summer, impressed for the Gunners as he won the Premier League’s Golden Glove in his first season at the Emirates.

The Spaniard was Mikel Arteta’s number-one option throughout the campaign as Aaron Ramsdale watched on from the sidelines and now looks certain to leave this summer.

The Gunners will activate a buy option clause included in Raya’s loan deal and will make him the first signing of the summer as Romano revealed Arteta is ‘super happy’ to keep the 28-year-old at the Emirates.

Raya kept 16 clean sheets in the Premier League last season as Arsenal mounted another title challenge and finished second, just two points behind Manchester City.

Arsenal Set to Sign David Raya

Arteta wanted him to stay

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano revealed that Arsenal already had a ‘pact’ with Brentford to sign Raya this summer:

“In the next few days Arsenal will proceed with their first signing of the summer with the permanent transfer of David Raya. “The goalkeeper joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford last summer, with a buy option, but there was already a pact between Arsenal and Brentford for Raya to make the move permanent in summer 2024. Arsenal will respect that pact by triggering the buy option of £27m. “Mikel Arteta is super happy and wanted Raya to stay, so now Arsenal are ready to make his loan move into a permanent deal.”

Raya, who received praise from ex-Arsenal player Martin Keown after his Champions League penalty shootout heroics against Porto, appeared in 41 matches last season, keeping 20 clean sheets.

David Raya Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 32 24 16 Champions League 9 7 4

Aaron Ramsdale Expected to Leave Arsenal

Raya ‘clear number one’ for Arteta

After making just 11 appearances for Arsenal last season, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is now expected to leave the club this summer, Romano revealed in the Daily Briefing:

“As previously mentioned, Aaron Ramsdale is expected to leave the club this summer for sure - they want to find a solution for him as Raya is now the clear number one for Arteta.”

Ramsdale, who joined from Sheffield United in 2021, enjoyed little playing time last campaign as Arteta trusted Brentford loanee Raya in goal.

The 26-year-old is expected to switch Premier League clubs this summer – Newcastle and Chelsea both showed interest in Ramsdale in the January transfer window.

The Telegraph claim that Arsenal are already keen to find a replacement for the out-of-favour goalkeeper and target Feyenoord stopper Justin Bijlow.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-06-24.