Arsenal have turned their attentions to further squad additions before Friday’s deadline after the official announcement of midfielder Mikel Merino, Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, as the Italian transfer insider suggested that Mikel Arteta and his entourage are now focusing on a new winger.

In a bid to topple Manchester City as Premier League champions, the Spanish tactician has made David Raya’s stay permanent, signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and recently snared Merino’s signature – but the Gunners’ business is far from done with them looking to add more firepower to their forward line.

Related Arsenal Links to Darwin Nunez are 'Wide of the Mark' Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, but Alex Crook has disbanded the rumours.

Arsenal Transfer Latest: Winger

Nico Williams summer move ‘not realistic at all’

Close

While Arsenal will be looking to end their two-decade-long wait for a Premier League title, their lack of senior options on the flanks – limited to Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson – may be a worry among Emirates Stadium circles.

In particular, Ealing-born Saka may have become a reliable source of goals and excitement for the north Londoners since emerging from Hale End, but ensuring there is sufficient back-up for the Englishman could be pivotal to how the Gunners fare this campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka appeared in all but three Premier League matches for Arsenal in 2023/24.

The north London-based outfit, who have won their two opening Premier League outings, have been linked with Athletic Bilbao and Spain ace Nico Williams, who has no shortage of suitors after his more-than-impressive Euro 2024 campaign.

That said, Romano recently revealed that the Spaniard’s move to Arsenal this summer is ‘not realistic at all’ despite club expert Charles Watts telling CaughtOffside that they cannot be ruled out of the race for the wide man's capable services.

Romano: Arteta Now ‘Focusing’ on New Winger

‘Arsenal are still active in the market’

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Arsenal, after signing Merino, are still actively looking for additional acquisitions in this summer’s market. Insisting that Arteta and his entourage could be poised to reinforce their options in the winger department, the respected football insider said:

“For sure, Arsenal are still in the market. Arsenal are still active and so, I would not be surprised if they bring in one more player [in the forward position] after Mikel Merino. For Merino, it’s all okay, so they are focusing on the winger now.”

Arsenal Move for Gyokeres Could Be ‘Too Expensive’

Sporting CP becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ over his departure

Another area in which could be strengthened to aid their title aspirations is centre forward after Havertz was utilised there for the majority of the previous campaign, with Stockholm-born Viktor Gyokeres emerging as their primary summer target.

The reputable Ben Jacobs, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview, has, however, suggested that a move for Gyokeres, 26, may not be financially feasible this summer with Arsenal playing it cool in the summer market.

Gyokeres' 23/24 League Stats vs Sporting Squad Metric Output Squad rank Minutes 2,915 1st Goals 29 1st Assists 10 =2nd Shots per game 3.5 1st Dribbles per game 2.1 1st Key passes per game 1.6 4th Aerials won per game 1.9 2nd Overall rating 8.00 1st

That said, reports have suggested that the striker’s employers, Sporting CP, are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ that one of his would-be buyers – Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea – could trigger his £84 million release clause.

All statistics per WhoScored