Arsenal will soon turn their attention to selling Granit Xhaka and other players at the Emirates, journalist Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have been working hard on deals for West Ham United's Declan Rice and Ajax's Jurrien Timber, and Jacobs is expecting them to focus on outgoings once those transfers are completed.

Arsenal transfer news — Granit Xhaka

Xhaka looks set to leave Arsenal this summer, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT last month that Bayer Leverkusen were optimistic about landing him.

The north London club signed the 30-year-old from Germany back in 2016, paying Borussia Monchengladbach around £30m for his services, according to Sky Sports.

It now appears, though, that Rice or Kai Havertz could replace Xhaka in the middle of the park at Arsenal.

The Gunners have had their latest bid for the former accepted, while the latter has already moved to the Emirates. They also look set to be joined by Timber, who is closing in on a £40.5m switch to Mikel Arteta's side, as reported by the MailOnline.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Granit Xhaka and Arsenal?

Jacobs is expecting Xhaka to be one player who leaves Arsenal during this transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the former CBS reporter said: "I think Arsenal will focus next on outgoings and that's important because they obviously don't want too big a squad, but also there's a lot that needs resolving. So Granit Xhaka, the feeling is still Bayer Leverkusen."

Who else could leave Arsenal this summer?

Xhaka is not the only midfielder who could depart Arsenal before the transfer window closes, with Thomas Partey also being linked with an exit.

In fact, according to FootballTransfers, the 30-year-old has actually asked to leave the club, not wanting to play second fiddle next season.

He was an important player for Arteta last term, making 2.1 tackles per game in the Premier League (via WhoScored). It was the highest average in the Gunners' squad, showing that Partey is a good ball-winner.

Whatever the case, it seems like Arsenal will be moving in a different direction going forward.

There could also be some departures in attack. Last month, The Sun claimed that the English club are willing to sell striker Folarin Balogun for £35m after his successful loan spell at French side Reims.

With players both joining and leaving, Arsenal's team could look very different in the 2023/24 campaign.