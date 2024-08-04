Highlights Arsenal are focusing on signing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, amid rumours linking them to Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres' excessive release clause may deter Arsenal from making a move, although they are interested in the player.

Julian Alvarez is being considered as a potential alternative to the Swedish striker.

Arsenal could pursue Viktor Gyokeres this summer, but are currently focusing on completing the signing of Mikel Merino, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have already added Riccardo Calafiori to their ranks in this window, signing the Italian from Bologna in a deal worth up to £42 million. Mikel Arteta is keen to add to this acquisition, and it's understood that the Spanish manager is in the market for a forward of some description, with Romano previously telling GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are interested in Gyokeres.

The Swede, who has been described as 'incredible' by scout Jacek Kulig, hit 43 goals in all competitions for Sporting last season, and has been touted as one of Europe's hottest strikers on the market, with some reports emerging in recent days suggesting that the North London club are reluctant to pay the player's hefty €100 million release clause. However, Romano has revealed that he has no update with regard to Arsenal's pursuit of the prolific goalscorer, with Arteta and Edu Gaspar focused on closing a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Merino.

Merino is the focus

Having narrowly missed out on the title to perennial winners Manchester City last season, Arteta will be desperate to close the gap on his former club next campaign by investing heavily in what is remaining of the transfer window. The addition of Calafiori will strengthen Arsenal's back-line, but more is needed to push City further.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of strikers this summer, and have already failed in a move for Benjamin Sesko. It's evident that this is an area the club are looking to address, and Gyokeres has emerged as another primary target.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a hugely productive campaign, contributing to 39 goals in 33 Primeira Liga matches, and has a purported €100 million (£86 million) release clause. Despite rumours circulating suggesting that Arsenal will not trigger this clause, Romano has not ruled out anything with regard to the potential deal.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, the journalist instead revealed that the focus among the club's hierarchy is on landing Merino:

"There have been some rumours going around that Arsenal are not willing to pay the release clause in Viktor Gyökeres’ Sporting CP contract, but all I can say is that I have no fresh updates on that situation as the Gunners are currently focusing on bringing Merino to the club."

Merino is expected to arrive from Real Sociedad in a €30 million deal in the coming days, joining a midfield cohort at the Emirates consisting of Declan Rice, Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard.

Gyokeres' Primeira Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 29 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 3.37 Expected Goals Per 90 0.69 Key Passes Per 90 1.67 Expected Assists Per 90 0.19 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.1

Arsenal Eyeing Alvarez

The Argentine is considering his future at City

If Sporting remain staunch in their stance regarding Gyokeres' release clause, Arteta could look to alternatives, with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez being mooted. Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the Argentine's situation, after he supposedly had a rift with City boss Pep Guardiola.

Alvarez is eager to play more regularly, having operated in the shadows of Erling Haaland at the Etihad, and could be attracted to a move down south. The striker netted eleven goals and registered eight assists in the Premier League last season, and could be acquired as a direct replacement for Eddie Nketiah, who has been linked with Marseille.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/08/2024