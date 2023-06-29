Arsenal believe they have “a real gem” in Folarin Balogun, but the striker wants to become part of the first-team set-up at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will hope to see the talent remain with the Gunners heading into their Champions League campaign next season.

Arsenal news – Folarin Balogun

According to 90min, Arsenal have informed Balogun to step up his search to find a new club after having rejected the offer of a new contract to extend his £32,000 per-week deal at the Emirates.

After spending last season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Reims, the United States centre-forward has recently claimed he will not be leaving north London on a temporary deal again.

"What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again," claimed Balogun (via 90min).

"I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place, I'm not sure what's going to happen."

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Balogun should consider leaving Arsenal with the Gunners securing the signing of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz.

And Brown has revealed that after having tasted first-team football last term, Balogun is keen to play a role for Arsenal, hinting that an exit could be on the cards if he doesn’t get his wish.

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Balogun?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “Balogun is a whole different situation. He's a massively talented young player, hugely promising.

“Arsenal think they've got a real gem there. But as is the way quite often with players like this, he's had a taste of first-team football and done well in France and thinks it's now time to be in the team. You can't blame him.

“He's ambitious. He wants to push on to be a key part for Arsenal.”

Would Balogun’s departure be a blow for Arsenal?

Balogun, once described as “incredible” by Arteta, enjoyed a fantastic season in Ligue 1 last term and will hope to be allowed to replicate that in the Premier League next season.

The United States international, valued at £50m by the Gunners, hit the back of the net 22 times and provided three assists in 39 appearances for Reims, hinting that he can be a clinical presence in the final third of the pitch.

An impressive average WhoScored rating of 6.90 for his league displays last season ranked him as the third-best-performing player in the French outfit’s squad, indicating that he was vital to the side’s success.

Therefore, Balogun will feel he has earned his chance to compete with Gabriel Jesus for the starting centre-forward berth in Arteta’s squad.

But whether that chance arises is another question entirely.