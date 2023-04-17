Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun could be set for an “interesting summer” regarding his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a productive loan spell with Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims at the time of writing.

Arsenal transfer news – Folarin Balogun

According to L’Equipe, Arsenal could be open to letting Balogun leave the north London club soon, with head coach Mikel Arteta satisfied with his attacking options at the Emirates Stadium.

The same report says that Balogun would not be happy just sitting on the bench next season, and the Gunners could set a price tag of €30m (close to £27m) for his services.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that Arsenal were convinced the academy product could soon be worth £50m+.

Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that Balogun is yet to begin contract negotiations with Arsenal, with the youngster’s current £32,000 per-week deal running until the summer of 2025.

And the Sky Sports reporter has suggested that Balogun must consider whether he’s prepared to fight for his place at Arsenal or make a name for himself elsewhere.

What has Sheth said about Arsenal and Balogun?

Asked whether Balogun has a big decision to make regarding his Arsenal future this summer, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “He’s 21 now and 22 in July. It will be interesting to see Balogun’s mentality on whether he wants to go out on another loan spell or come back and fight for a first-team place at Arsenal. If you look at it from the outset, how many opportunities will he get?

“Or will he think he needs a clean break in the summer and move to a club he’ll be at for three, four or five years to build his career with?

“I think it’s going to be an interesting summer for him.”

Would Balogun be a big miss for Arsenal?

Whilst Balogun is one of Arsenal’s brightest prospects, he has found first-team opportunities at Arsenal hard to come by, resulting in the club shipping him out on loan to Reims in France.

The 13-cap England U21 international has proven his worth overseas, having hit the back of the net 19 times whilst providing three assists in 32 appearances this term.

The 5 foot 10 star compares favourably with his positional peers ranking in the top 18% of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues and the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.49) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

But with Arsenal’s attacking trident of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus proving to be a reliable presence for Arteta, it’s unlikely that Balogun will get a run of first-team opportunities on his return to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.