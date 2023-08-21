Arsenal are now expecting a decision on Folarin Balogun's future to be taken in the coming days, with journalist Paul Brown revealing to GIVEMESPORT which direction the club are currently favouring.

Balogun has been subject to interest from across the continent and the striker is keen to be playing first-team football regularly this season.

Arsenal transfer news - Folarin Balogun

While his name has been in the headlines for most of the summer, there has so far been little movement on the future of Balogun at Arsenal.

It was made clear by the player himself earlier in the window that he wouldn't be heading out on loan this summer, after indicating a first-team role, be that at Arsenal or elsewhere, was what he desired.

As such, the USMNT international began garnering interest from the Premier League and beyond, with West Ham United rumoured to be keen.

That was according to The Independent, who claimed West Ham were one of only a handful of clubs capable of reaching the £40 million asking price set by Arsenal for the 22-year-old.

It came after Ligue 1 outfit Monaco had already seen a £30 million offer laughed off by the Gunners, who aren't willing to sanction a sale for the striker on the cheap.

And now, with only a couple of weeks remaining of the window, it's suggested that Balogun's future could be cleared up by the end of the week.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

When quizzed about the latest in regard to Balogun and Arsenal, journalist Brown admitted the club were pushing hard to keep hold of the talented forward.

Hinting the north London outfit were pushing for a decision to be finalised in the coming days, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “How vocal Balogun is and how badly he tries to force away out before the window closes is going to be interesting to see.

“But I don't really see much appetite from Arsenal to sell him really, if at all possible.

“I think they see a project here and they want to try and work with him and reassure him that he is eventually going to break into this team and they do expect big things from him.

“But they want to see a little bit of patience first. So I think in the next few days you will probably see a decision made one way or another.”

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

Much like Balogun, Kieran Tierney is another Arsenal player who has commanded plenty of interest this summer, with a move to Real Sociedad having been close to completion.

That was until new signing Jurrien Timber suffered a damaging knee injury during Arsenal's opening match of the season, forcing Mikel Arteta to rethink his plans.

When asked about the current state of his squad last week, Arteta told journalists that: "The numbers we have in those positions are more limited now. Everybody has to be ready."

It could be that the injury to Timber provides Tierney the chance to show Arteta and Co. what he can contribute to the Arsenal set-up.