Arsenal are facing a key transfer decision over Folarin Balogun's future at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Balogun wants out of the club this summer, with Arsenal intent on landing a cash fee for the USMNT international.

Arsenal transfer news - Folarin Balogun

Despite netting 29 goals in 39 appearances for Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims last time around, it doesn't look as if Balogun is part of Mikel Arteta's plans for the upcoming campaign.

The striker had informed the north Londoners earlier in the transfer window that he is opposed to going out on loan again this season, with clubs across the continent beginning to target his services.

However, hopes of a permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium had been stunted, when it was reported Arsenal had stuck a £50 million price tag on the 22-year-old's shoulders.

A hefty fee for a player who boasts such little experience, it appears the rumoured asking price had been putting suitors off, with Inter Milan one of the sides touting their interest.

Sky Sports reported last month that the Serie A giant had ditched attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, instead focusing their efforts on Balogun as an alternative.

Elsewhere, Ligue 1 side Monaco were also reported to have had a bid rejected, indicating keen interest from across the continent in his services.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs admitted Inter Milan were still sniffing around the London-born star, but claimed any potential move would hinge on the price being lowered.

On the current state of play, Jacobs said: “This is why for Inter Milan in particular their finances, a deal is tough. It's been intimated from the Balogun side that they would like Arsenal to drop their price, because it's highly unlikely that Inter Milan will be paying £45 million to £50 million.

"We know that Inter Milan wanted him and while there's also some Premier League interest as well, we know that the Italian side have actually actively tried for Balogun.

"When they found out the price that Arsenal were looking for, they then turned their attentions to Gianluca Scamacca and they've obviously also had a rejected bid for him at the time we're recording this as well.

"I don’t think Inter Milan are ruling out Balogun, but it has to be at the right price. And therefore if Inter Milan are to get a deal done between now and the close of the window, Arsenal will have to drop their price and if they don't, that Inter Milan move simply won’t happen.”

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

Balogun isn't the only current Arsenal player who could be waving goodbye to the Emirates Stadium this summer, with Mikel Arteta hoping to trim down his squad before next week's start date.

According to reports from Italy, Inter Milan are also keeping an eye on Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, with a view to signing the defender this summer.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT last week that Arsenal weren't actively looking to sell Tomiyasu, but if a suitable offer presented itself, the Gunners would consider letting him leave.

However, one man who looks destined to depart the club this summer regardless of what happens is Nicolas Pepe, with The Evening Standard reporting a sale could be sanctioned before next month's deadline.