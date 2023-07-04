Arsenal “need to have a conversation” with Folarin Balogun about his future at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are looking to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer ahead of their first appearance in the Champions League since the 2016/17 season.

Arsenal news – Folarin Balogun

According to The Sun, Arsenal have slapped a £35m price tag on Balogun, with Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, AC Milan, and Inter said to be interested in his services this summer.

The 22-year-old has indicated he won’t go out on loan again during the current transfer window, hinting he is either destined for an exit or determined to settle in the Gunners squad.

“I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place. I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family. What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again,” said Balogun (via GOAL).

Arsenal insider Teamnewsandtix has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are happy to sell Balogun this summer, whom the Gunners had hoped would eventually be worth £50m earlier this year, despite his impressive form on loan at Reims last term.

And Jacobs believes that Arsenal need to speak with Balogun about his future following his success over the past 12 months.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal and Balogun?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “They need to have a conversation with Folarin Balogun because he did so well at Reims. He scored 21 Ligue 1 goals and also scored in the CONCACAF Nations League Final for the United States.

“He wants regular game time, meaning he doesn't want to go out on loan a second time. That means that Arsenal either have to give him a pathway or sell him. The player will push for one or the other.”

Would Balogun’s departure come as a blow to Arsenal?

Balogun, dubbed “phenomenal” by the Evening Standard’s Simon Collings, enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Reims last season and could be the ideal candidate to challenge Gabriel Jesus for the centre-forward spot at the Emirates Stadium this term.

As mentioned by Jacobs, the two-cap United States international bagged 21 Ligue 1 goals in France whilst registering three assists in 37 appearances, indicating that he is capable of being a threat in the final third.

Unsurprisingly, the New York City-born star ranked as Reims’ third best-performing player in the league last season, having achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.90, hinting that he was an essential part of the side’s success.

Therefore, Arsenal must carefully evaluate the options for Balogun and decide on what looks to be a hugely talented prospect.