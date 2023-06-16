As one of the most decorated and biggest clubs in English football history, Arsenal has had some of the best players ever on its books, including the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Cesc Fabregas.

However, there are some names that might surprise you when you learn they once wore the famous red and white, with simply not remembering that they played for the club.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at seven players you might have forgotten played for Arsenal.

7 Yossi Benayoun

Best known for his time with Liverpool, Chelsea and even West Ham, fans might forget that Benayoun also played for Arsenal for a while.

Best known for his time with Liverpool, Chelsea and even West Ham, fans might forget that Benayoun also played for Arsenal for a while.

The Israeli midfielder spent the 2011-12 season on loan at Arsenal, scoring six goals in 25 appearances for the club, including a crucial strike in a 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion that secured Champions League qualification for 'The Gunners

6 Junichi Inamoto

Joining Arsenal in 2001, Junichi Inamoto became one of the first Japanese players in the Premier League.

However, his time at the club was short-lived, with the midfielder making just four appearances before being loaned out to Fulham.

Inamoto's stint at Arsenal is often overlooked due to the lack of games he played, and he's far more recongised for his time with the aforementioned Fulham, and even Galatasaray.

5 David Bentley

Remembered predominantly for his time at Blackburn Rovers and even Tottenham Hotspur, David Bentley actually started his professional career at North London rivals Arsenal.

Despite showing promise in his early years, the English midfielder failed to break into the first team and only made 9 appearances for the Gunners between 2002 and 2006 before moving to Blackburn.

4 Julio Baptista

Affectionately nicknamed "The Beast", Julio Baptista's stint at Arsenal during the 2006-07 season was an eventful one.

The Brazilian, on loan from Real Madrid, didn't fare too badly in London, scoring 10 goals in 35 appearances.

The Brazilian, on loan from Real Madrid, didn't fare too badly in London, scoring 10 goals in 35 appearances.

However, his inconsistency led to mixed reviews among Arsenal fans and he returned to Madrid after one season.

3 Kim Kallstrom

Swedish midfielder Kim Kallstrom's time at Arsenal is often overshadowed by the circumstances of his arrival.

Signed on loan in the January 2014 window, it was later revealed he had a back injury that delayed his debut considerably.

Kallstrom only played four games for Arsenal, but did score a decisive penalty in the FA Cup semi-final shootout win over Wigan Athletic, but his time on North London is still largely forgotten.

2 Matthew Upson

Known far better for being a stalwart of other Premier League sides, such as West Ham and Birmingham, as well as the English national side, it's easy to forget that Matthew Upson spent four years at Arsenal early in his career.

He joined the club in 1997 but his time at Highbury was marred by injuries, despite winning both the FA Cup and Premier League during his time in North London.

Upson made just over 20 appearances before moving to Birmingham City where he found more consistent playing time.

1 Jermaine Pennant

Despite being widely remembered for his time at Liverpool and Stoke City, Jermaine Pennant has had a rather interesting career, with it all beginning at Arsenal, something many fans often forget.

Making his debut at 16, he was one of Arsenal's youngest-ever players, an impressive feat considering the talent Arsene Wenger was working with at the time.

However, he only made 12 appearances before moving to Birmingham City in 2005.

These players might not be on the tip of your tongue when you think about those who have played for Arsenal, and their contributions might not have been as memorable as the likes of Thierry Henry or Tony Adams, but each of them, in their own way, contributed to the club's legacy.