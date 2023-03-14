Arsenal are “playing like they are on course to win the league” at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with just 11 games of the season remaining.

Arsenal news – Latest

Having secured a 3-0 victory at Europe-chasing Fulham last Sunday, Arsenal maintained the gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola’s City side for another week, as they close in on their first Premier League title since 2004.

Leandro Trossard claimed a hat-trick of assists after setting-up goals for Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, as the Gunners claimed a comfortable victory at Craven Cottage.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that a league title victory for the north London outfit could diminish some of the antipathy towards current owner Stan Kroenke, after the American took full control of the club in 2011.

And Bridge believes it’s “scary” how impressive Arsenal have been since the beginning of the season.

What has Bridge said about Arsenal?

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “It's actually scary how good they've been from the start of the season and they've just carried this on. I think they're going to win the title.

“Even little things like scoring so late against Bournemouth in the 97th minute. Casemiro being banned for their game, Palhinha being banned on Sunday and Willian picking up a knock.

"Little things are going their way, but they're playing well at the same time. They're being consistent.

“They're playing for 97 minutes, like at Villa the other week when Martinez scored that own goal.

“To win leagues, things do have to go your way as well, and they are, but they are playing like they are on course to win the league.”

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal’s focus is switched from domestic to European matters on Thursday, as the Gunners look to overcome Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in their Europa League last-16 second-leg clash at the Emirates, having earned a 2-2 draw in the first-leg at the Jose Alvalade Stadium last week.

They then host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, with Arteta’s side looking to extend the gap between themselves and the Cityzens to eight points, with their title rivals in FA Cup action over the weekend.

And with striker Gabriel Jesus making his first substitute appearance since the World Cup in last weekend’s victory at Fulham, Arteta will be hoping that the Brazilian is fit enough to lead the line and guide the Gunners to another victory, in what is turning out to be an exceptional season for the north London outfit.

Therefore, Arsenal will be looking to take another big step towards their first league title in almost 20 years, and it’s hard to back against them getting over the line in their current vein of form.