Arsenal could be in the market for another forward this summer, as journalist Dean Jones reveals why Mikel Arteta may need a new addition, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners strengthened their squad early in the window, but they might not be finished just yet.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Arteta and his recruitment team secured the signatures of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, David Raya, and Kai Havertz.

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, Arsenal wasted no time in bringing in reinforcements, signing Rice, Timber, and Havertz all by the middle of July.

The Gunners performed exceptionally for the most part last season, but they will be undoubtedly hoping to avoid allowing the title to slip away once again.

With their four confirmed signings so far, Arsenal have brought in reinforcements in goal, defence, and midfield, and Havertz, a versatile option towards the top end of the pitch.

So far this season, Arsenal have narrowly beaten Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace by a single goal, so there’s a chance they may be looking to add more goals to their side.

The lack of cover for Bukayo Saka could also be a concern, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them bringing in some competition for the England international.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Arsenal’s potential pursuit of a new attacking player this summer.

What has Jones said about Arsenal?

Jones has suggested that he wouldn’t rule out Arsenal bringing in another forward before the transfer window slams shut next week.

The journalist adds that as it stands, Arsenal are distancing themselves from the prospect of this happening.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think this is a completely new test now for Arsenal to even match what they were capable of last season is going to be difficult, and if it is going to be that they're winning games by the odd goal then you want more options to give you those moments.

“So I wouldn't totally rule out Arsenal going in for a forward even though Arsenal are distancing themselves from the prospect of doing that at the moment."

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Arsenal?

Before any further additions, we could see the north London club being active in terms of outgoings.

One player who could depart is Nuno Tavares, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor telling GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa have taken a look at the defender.

Tavares was previously in talks with Forest, before a deal broke down earlier in the window.

With Timber now out injured for the foreseeable future, Arsenal could look to bring in a replacement for him before the end of the window.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters would be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Walker-Peters, like Timber, could play on either side of defence, and shouldn’t take much convincing since he’s currently plying his trade in the Championship.