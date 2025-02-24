Arsenal are going through a bit of an injury crisis in attack, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is nothing concrete or advanced in terms of bringing in a free-agent striker, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Arsenal's pursuit of the Premier League title has been severely hampered by a spate of injuries to their attacking lineup, intensifying the argument that they should consider signing a free-agent striker. The recent 1-0 defeat to West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium not only dented their title aspirations but also highlighted the glaring void in their forward line.

Mikel Merino was deployed in a centre-forward role due to Arsenal's lack of options in attack, but the Spanish midfielder struggled to make a significant impact.

Arsenal's Pursuit of a Free-Agent Striker

Nothing concrete or advanced

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that there is nothing concrete or advanced in terms of Arsenal bringing in a free-agent striker. The Italian journalist also adds that Gabriel Martinelli is nearing a return from injury, potentially lessening the need to add another forward...

"At the moment still nothing concrete or advanced, still on the same position regarding a striker. Let's see if an opportunity appears, but I'm told it's still quiet situation and Martinelli's return is also getting closer now."

The most recent blow for the Gunners was seeing Kai Havertz ruled out for the campaign. The German international was Arsenal's primary option in the centre-forward role, but he's now undergone surgery on his hamstring.

Kai Havertz's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =8th Goals 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 6th Shots Per Game 2.5 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3 1st Match rating 7.09 2nd

Havertz certainly isn't the only one on the treatment table from Arsenal's attacking options. Gabriel Jesus is out with a knee injury, and both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are nursing hamstring issues expected to keep them out until at least March.

Following Arsenal's loss to West Ham, Liverpool capitalised by securing a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, extending their lead at the top of the table to 11 points. With the title race slipping away, the need for a new striker is becoming more glaringly obvious as the weeks go by.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Update Emerges on Arsenal Move for Martin Zubimendi Arsenal have made a move to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the past - but the Gunners could have a hitch in their plans

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-02-25.