Arsenal could be rewarded for their patience in the transfer market after confirming their first major signing of the summer in Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the Gunners could force a move through for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams if Barcelona mess up a deal.

The Gunners are usually proactive earlier in the window, but with Calafiori's signing only being confirmed on Monday, it has left a month for other signings to be be brought to north London, with the Premier League season starting in three weeks' time. More stars are thoguht to be wanted by Mikel Arteta, and he could be rewarded for his patience with a move for Williams.

Sources: Arsenal "Still Lingering" for Barcelona Collapse

The Gunners have wanted Williams for months

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Arsenal are still lingering in the background when it comes to a move for Athletic Bilbao star Williams - with the Gunners keeping a keen eye on Barcelona's move for him.

If the Blaugrana's plan to sign the Spain star collapses, it is thought that Arsenal will reach out to see whether he would be open to the prospect of a rumoured £49million move to the Emirates Stadium.

Williams is still on a break at present following on from Spain's EURO 2024 campaign, and so a move has not been urgent - but he will come back to club football at the weekend in which a move could pick up. A deal wouldn't be cheap, though the Gunners have had him in their sights for months.

Nico Williams's La Liga statistics - Athletic Bilbao squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 7th Assists 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.8 1st Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Match rating 7.16 1st

Barcelona are also thought to be in the market for Dani Olmo, though their lowball offer for the fellow La Roja star means that Arsenal's hopes have been raised in the Williams pursuit with Barca potentially struggling to meet Bilbao's demands.

The offer for Olmo was structured in a way that means money is not aplenty at the Camp Nou at present, with no agreement in place - and though Williams is interested in a move to Catalonia, Athletic want to keep him and could become their highest-paid player in history if he signs a new deal.

Arsenal have, however, taken a real shine to the player. A deal is not likely or expected, but if he does leave Spain the Arsenal is the most likely destination out of the Premier League's clubs - with Chelsea also said to be interested.

Williams Would Take Arsenal to the Pinnacle

A very well-rounded squad is forming at the Emirates

Gabriel Martinelli currently takes up the left-hand flank for Arsenal, but whilst he is a top talent, Williams is another level ahead of the Brazilian and, as shown at EURO 2024, he can torment defences of any quality after leaving reminders on Italy, France and England throughout the tournament.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams has 20 goals in 122 games for Athletic Bilbao

With the duo vying for first-team spots, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard being the options on the right-flank and Kai Havertz battling it out with Martin Odegaard in the creative areas, Arsenal would have an exceptional wealth of options that could carry them to the latter stages of any tournament.

And, with Calafiori being confirmed, all that the Gunners need is a striker and a central midfielder before they can categorically boast one of the best squads in Europe.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-07-24.