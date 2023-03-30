Frida Maanum scored one of the goals of the season so far against Bayern Munich and the Arsenal star's reaction to her stunning finish was incredibly wholesome.

The Gunners trailed Bayern 1-0 heading into the second leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final clash.

But inspired by a buoyant crowd at the Emirates, Jonas Eidevall's side produced a stunning comeback and reached the semi-finals courtesy of a 2-0 victory.

It's no exaggeration to say Arsenal were a joy to watch at times and their impressive performance was no better emphasised than by Maanum's fine finish.

Frida Maanum's stunner vs Bayern Munich

In the 19th minute, the Gunners were on the attack and began a sequence of delightful one-touch football.

Leah Williamson received the ball on the edge of the box and produced an exquisite back-heel to tee up Maanum for a strike outside the area.

Without hesitation, the Norwegian belted the ball into the top left corner – leaving Bayern goalkeeper Maria Grohs with no chance.

VIDEO: Frida Maanum's goal vs Bayern Munich

It sent those inside Emirates Stadium into raptures – particularly Ian Wright, whose reaction to the goal was priceless.

Ian Wright's reaction to Frida Maanum's goal vs Bayern Munich

Maanum's reaction to wonder strike

After the match, Maanum was shown footage of her goal by Gunners shot-stopper Manuela Zinsberger and her reaction was incredibly humble.

"You want to see it [the goal]?", Zinsberger asked Maanum.

The Norwegian nodded her head and had a beaming smile on her face as the two watched a clip of the strike on a phone.

"Unbelievable... unbelievable" Zinsberger then shouted, before urging people to watch the goal on Twitter.

"That's a better reaction than me," Maanum then joked.

"Yeah, we'll work on her reaction, but as long as she's scoring I'm fine," responded Zinsberger.

The Austrian keeper then presented Maanum with her Player of the Match award and gave her teammate a hug.

Here's the clip in all its glory:

VIDEO: Frida Maanum's reaction to her wonder goal

Arsenal to face Wolfsburg or PSG

Having reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in a decade, the Gunners will face Wolfsburg or PSG in the last four.

Eidevall's team will head to continental Europe for the first leg on the weekend of April 22nd, before returning to play at Emirates Stadium on May 1st.