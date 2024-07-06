Highlights Arsenal lead the chase for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old had an impressive Euro 2024 campaign and caught the attention of Europe’s elite.

The Gunners are confident a deal for Calafiori won’t be hijacked by London rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their defensive ranks this summer and build on the solidity shown last season by Gabriel and William Saliba. Reinforcements will only strengthen their position in the table as they look to bridge the gap to current champions Manchester City.

Chelsea have also been heavily linked with Calafiori this summer as they look to replace Thiago Silva, who departed at the end of last season on a free transfer. New manager Enzo Maresca will be tasked with improving on their sixth-placed finish last term.

Arsenal ‘Frontrunners’ to Sign Calafiori

The defender is wanted by clubs across Europe

One man that has been heavily tipped to move this summer is Bologna and Italy defender Calafiori, who has been described as being "world-class". The 22-year-old had an impressive Euro 2024 campaign with his country, despite their early exit, and his performances have caught the attention of Europe’s elite.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea have both been heavily linked with the player, but it is the Gunners who appear to be leading the race for his signature. Journalist Jacobs claims Arsenal will be wary of their rivals as they close in on a deal, but are confident they can avoid a hijacking situation, similar to that of Mykhailo Mudryk's move to England.

It has been claimed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been heavily involved in negotiations with the player and Calafiori is sold on a move to the Emirates, with the deal now resting on both clubs agreeing a fee. Juventus, Bayern Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked and are all expected to miss out.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Arsenal are frontrunners and it’s likely the fee is somewhere in the region of €50million. It could move relatively quickly as well. Arsenal will be wary because they've dealt with Chelsea before with Mudryk. They also looked like frontrunners [for him] as they started all the negotiations first, and then Chelsea started a hijack. “I think the difference, at this point, is that Arteta has apparently been very hands-on, has pitched the project, and the player is relatively sold at this stage on Arsenal. So, if Arsenal choose to proceed and can agree a fee with Bologna, they are relatively confident that they won't be hijacked by Chelsea.”

Arsenal ‘Consider Move’ for Patrick Dorgu

The 19-year-old Dane has been monitored by a number of clubs

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing 19-year-old Danish left back Patrick Dorgu, according to reports. He currently plays for Serie A club Lecce and is under contract until the summer of 2027.

According to Italian outlet Pianeta Leece, Arsenal are pressing to sign the youngster and have been scouting him for some time. Dorgu is reportedly keen on the move should a suitable offer arrive for his services.

Patrick Dorgu 2023/24 stats for Lecce in all competitions Stat: Appearances 34 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,639

However, the article does state that Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham have also been monitoring Dorgu’s progress in Italy. He joined Lecce permanently last summer from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark following an initial loan spell in the 2022/23 season.

