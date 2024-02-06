Highlights Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus' injury setback will be frustrating for the Emirates Stadium outfit.

The Gunners aim to win their first Premier League title since 2004, but the Brazilian's lack of form and fitness has become a talking point across the 2023/24 season.

Mikel Arteta may be in the market for a new No. 9 during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus’ injury will be frustrating for the Emirates Stadium outfit, as journalist Paul Brown suggests the striker has been unable to hit his best form since signing for the club.

The Gunners are fresh off a stunning 3-1 home victory over Liverpool, which has thrown them back into contention as the 2023/24 Premier League title race begins to heat up.

Head coach Mikel Arteta hopes to succeed in winning Arsenal’s first league title since 2004, after their near miss last season when they eventually succumbed to treble holders Manchester City. Jesus has struggled to hit the ground running for the north London outfit this term but has been stricken by several injury concerns since the campaign began in August 2023.

Jesus sparks more injury concerns during disappointing season at Arsenal

Arsenal signed Jesus from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £45m. The 26-year-old was the long-term successor to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, who had departed the Emirates Stadium recently.

Jesus initially made a positive start to life with the Gunners and was part of a front three that fired Arteta’s side into title contention. However, Arsenal would eventually fall away at the back end of the 2022/23 season, with a thin squad and injuries finally catching up with the north London outfit, who would succumb to Man City in the race for the Premier League.

The reported £265,000 per week earner has struggled to maintain his form and fitness this term, and Arteta often has had to seek alternative players for the No. 9 role. In December 2023, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the 64-cap Brazil international would become a concern for Arsenal until he started scoring regularly. Jesus has scored just four goals and registered three assists in 17 Premier League appearances this term but has struggled to retain his place in the side owing to various injuries.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s meeting with Liverpool on 4th February, Arteta confirmed that Jesus was battling to be fit due to an issue with fluid on his knee. However, the Spanish head coach revealed in the build-up to the fixture that the South American was unable to play after suffering a setback in training.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko also suffered injury issues of their own during the 3-1 triumph over Liverpool. Saka was withdrawn in the game's late stages after receiving a kick to the ankle and isn’t expected to be ruled out of the side’s next clash. Meanwhile, Zinchenko suffered a calf issue and was withdrawn at half-time as Arsenal secured a crucial win over their title rivals.

Gabriel Jesus - stats compared to forwards across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.51 82 Assists 0.23 87 Shot-creating actions 3.05 82 Passes attempted 30.98 92 Pass completion % 79.2% 91 Successful take-ons 1.91 92 Touches (attacking penalty area) 7.77 98 Progressive passes received 8.36 93 Tackles 1.52 96 Interceptions 0.43 91 Blocks 1.29 99 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 06-02-24

Paul Brown - Jesus has struggled since his move to Arsenal

Brown suggests that it was disappointing for Jesus to be ruled out of action ahead of the Liverpool clash, hinting that it hasn’t been great for the striker since his move to Arsenal. Meanwhile, the journalist claims that Arteta can’t afford to be without Jesus, Saka and Zinchenko for too long. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s disappointing that Jesus was out again. It's not been great for him at Arsenal since he went there. I think losing Saka would be a bigger blow if he was out for any time, so we'll have to wait for news. Zinchenko has had his problems with injuries since he went to Arsenal. I don't think they can afford to be without too many of those players for long because those three are big names who will have a big say in what Arsenal do this season.”

Arsenal didn’t conduct significant business during the 2024 winter transfer window, aiming to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability limits. The Gunners have been linked with several centre-forward options heading into the summer market, which could concern Jesus.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th February) that Arsenal will be in the market for a No. 9 this summer. However, the journalist reveals that despite being informed otherwise, links for a move to Brentford’s Ivan Toney have been played down within the Emirates Stadium. Jones also feels it would be a surprise if Arsenal were to surpass the £105m spent on signing Declan Rice to acquire Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal will look to build on last weekend’s triumph over Liverpool when they travel to West Ham United on 11th February. Arteta’s side remain on the road when they head north to Burnley on 17th February, hoping to stay within touching distance of Manchester City and Liverpool.