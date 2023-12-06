Highlights Arsenal may need to bring in a top-level centre-forward to challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus hasn't been a consistent goalscorer since signing for the Gunners, and journalist Paul Brown has now provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on whether they could look to replace the Brazilian.

Although Jesus is contributing to the team outside of finding the back of the net, Arteta might want to bring in a top-level centre-forward in order to mount a serious charge for the Premier League title. The Gunners have been linked with moves for multiple different strikers as we head towards the January transfer window.

As per BBC, the north London club forked out £45m to sign Jesus from Manchester City back in 2022. There's no doubt the Brazil international has produced some impressive performances during his time at the Emirates Stadium, but he hasn't found the back of the net as much as Arsenal fans might have expected.

Gabriel Jesus "has to improve"

Since signing on the dotted line for Arsenal, Jesus has scored 12 Premier League goals in 35 appearances, per Transfermarkt. Although it's far from a disastrous goalscoring record, it's hardly on the level of the likes of Erling Haaland with Manchester City, with the Norwegian playing a huge part in their treble-winning season.

Against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, Jesus failed to score or provide an assist, and after the game, former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer insisted that he 'has to improve'...

“He’s not a goalscorer, he never has been. When you look at his numbers, he brings more to Arsenal’s game than goals, he’s got one in nine this season. That will improve and that has to improve. I’m not going to say they can’t win the league without having a 20-goal striker because (Manchester) City did it with (Ilkay) Gundogan when he got 14 or 15 I think. Chelsea did it with (Frank) Lampard when he had 14 or 15."

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that it hasn't quite worked out for Arsenal and Jesus, with the Gunners expecting to have brought in a top-level centre-forward. It's hard to imagine that Arsenal will be looking to offload the former Man City man, but bringing in a world-class option certainly shouldn't be ruled out.

Whilst on international duty, Jesus admitted himself that scoring goals wasn't his 'strong point', which is an interesting claim to make from a striker. However, Jesus insisted that he provides in other ways rather than finding the back of the net. The Brazilian is a versatile forward, so Arteta potentially bringing in another striker might not necessarily spell the end for Jesus, considering he can play all across the front line and even just behind a centre-forward.

Brown has suggested that Arsenal wanted Jesus to come in and have a major impact from a goalscoring perspective, but that hasn't really happened yet. The journalist adds that it shouldn't be a surprise that the Gunners are looking to sign a striker capable of scoring 20/25 goals a season and if they can find a deal worth doing, they will do it. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think they wanted him to have an impact on the amount of goals they're scoring and that hasn't really happened yet. So I think that is a worry and it's no surprise that Arsenal are looking around for the kind of calibre of striker who might be able to get a guaranteed 20/25 goals a season in the Premier League. I think if they found a deal they could do for somebody like that they would do it and that's, you have to say, a reflection on the fact that Gabriel Jesus has not really had the impact they wanted him to."

Mikel Arteta has a striker shortlist

Arteta and his recruitment team will already be planning for the January transfer window, and the Gunners appear to have a list of strikers ready to target. As per ESPN, Arsenal are one of the sides showing an interest in Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is set to return from a suspension in the new year.

A report from the Daily Star has also claimed that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is another player who is being monitored by the Gunners. The forward only signed for the Bundesliga side last summer, so it might be a difficult deal to get over the line.