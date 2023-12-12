Highlights Gabriel Jesus's lack of consistent goal-scoring is a concern for Arsenal's title aspirations.

Journalist Paul Brown has suggested that Jesus' performances are now a concern for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are reportedly looking at alternatives, such as Ivan Toney and Benjamin Sesko, to provide more goals up front.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus hasn't been scoring as consistently as the Gunners might have hoped this season, and journalist Paul Brown has shared his concerns about the Brazilian to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that Mikel Arteta could be looking to replace him.

If Arsenal want to mount a serious push for the Premier League title, then they might need a striker who is capable of scoring 20 to 25 goals a season. Although Jesus offers plenty on the pitch outside of finding the back of the net, he's not a consistent goalscorer.

The former Manchester City forward has never been that kind of player, but he is a crucial cog in Arteta's machine. However, the Gunners might be considering changing the way they play in order to facilitate a striker who will convert the chances they create. With the January transfer window approaching, it will be interesting to see if the north London club make a move for another centre forward.

Mikel Arteta urged to replace Gabriel Jesus

If you look at recent winners of the Premier League, they always have a forward who is capable of scoring more than 20 goals a season. Last campaign, Manchester City had Erling Haaland, and in previous years the likes of Sergio Aguero scored regularly for Pep Guardiola's side. When Liverpool won the Premier League title, Mohamed Salah found the back of the net consistently to play a helping hand in Jurgen Klopp's men finishing on top.

Premier League - 2022/23 top scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 15 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 14 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 14 All stats according to the Premier League

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli contributed a fair amount last term from out wide, but Jesus wasn't among the top scorers in England's top flight. Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has recently claimed that Jesus is often too far away from the goal and involved in the build-up, and he believes that signing a new striker would boost the team. The former England international suggests that bringing in a centre-forward like Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins could be what they need.

Jesus admitted during the most recent international break that scoring goals isn't his strong point, which might not be what Arsenal fans want to hear from the striker they are relying on. The Brazilian international of course contributes in many other ways during a game, and Arteta now has to weigh up what style of centre-forward he wants.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that he's becoming concerned about Jesus as he's not doing what Arsenal need of him from a goalscoring perspective. The journalist adds that Jesus is currently a bigger problem than Saka and Martinelli, who are also not providing enough if Arsenal want to win the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I'm a bit concerned about Gabriel Jesus. He's not been doing what Arsenal want of him. They need him scoring goals really badly. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka put a shift in every game and they both look lively. But those two as well are not contributing the kind of goals and assists that Arsenal need if they're going to win the title. Jesus is the bigger problem though and it's no surprise that Arsenal are looking at alternatives and trying to bring another centre forward in. I think he's been ultimately disappointing for them."

Mikel Arteta is eyeing Jesus alternatives

It might be unlikely that Arteta completely replaces Jesus and looks to offload him in the next couple of transfer windows, but signing a striker who is more of a goalscorer could allow them to switch it up, increasing competition in attack. According to ESPN, the Gunners are one of the sides who are interested in signing Brentford's Ivan Toney.

The England international scored 20 times in a side who aren't competing towards the top of the Premier League, so there's no doubt his goal tally could improve for Arsenal. Another option for the north London club could be RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with the Daily Star reporting that Arteta's recruitment team have been scouting the young striker.