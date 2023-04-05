Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus returning to action is a 'massive bonus' for Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old had been out since sustaining a knee injury on World Cup duty with Brazil, though he has recently recovered from his troubles in time for the Premier League title run-in.

Arsenal latest news - Gabriel Jesus

Last weekend, Jesus netted his first goals for Arsenal since last October, scoring a brace in a 4-1 victory over Leeds United that enabled the Gunners to extend their lead at the top of the table over Manchester City to eight points, as per BBC Sport.

The Brazil international earned a match rating of 8.3/10 from SofaScore due to his exploits against the Whites, cementing his position as the best-performing player on the day at the Emirates.

In his 24 appearances across all competitions this season, Jesus has managed to net seven times alongside laying on seven assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite coping admirably well in his absence, Jesus has come back into the picture at a crucial time for Arsenal, earning praise from his boss Arteta, who showed his delight at his display against Leeds United in a post-match interview cited by ESPN, stating: "We were all clapping for him. He's been working so hard for the last four or five months with a lot of support from the team and the staff. Today he deserved the chance to start. He grabbed the opportunity with a lot of conviction and with two goals."

What has Dean Jones said about Gabriel Jesus?

Journalist Jones reckons that Jesus has intangible qualities that no other player in the Arsenal dressing room possesses, which could make him a key player in the Gunners' title bid.

Jones told GMS: "They're like a runaway train at the moment, Arsenal; everything's going their way. They just keep going and going and going and to retaliate to Manchester City's big win by putting up a big win of their own is fantastic, but to have Gabriel Jesus back in the goals as well is just a massive bonus. That is exactly the comeback that they wanted from him. You can see straight away, you're reminded of what he brings to that team that nobody else actually can; he's a great player."

How important could Gabriel Jesus be to Arsenal for the rest of this season?

Jesus is a massively important player for Arsenal and he will no doubt go on to play a pivotal role in their endeavours for the remainder of this season, providing that he can stay injury free.

WhoScored shows that the £120k-a-week star has averaged 3.3 shots per match in the Premier League this term and also completed around two dribbles per fixture, illustrating his capacity to be a productive attacking force that can be extremely difficult for opposition backlines to contend with.

His game transcends more than just putting the ball in the back of the net. The 26-year-old is the embodiment of an elite modern centre-forward who can perform multiple duties at one time and Gunners manager Arteta will be delighted to see him fit and firing in time for the latter stages of the campaign.