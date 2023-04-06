Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has told a hilarious story of how teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko 'wanted to kill' him after the two joked over each other's Premier League title triumphs.

Both players joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer and have played integral roles in helping Mikel Arteta's side gain an eight-point lead at the top of the league table.

But while the majority of Arsenal's squad are seeking their first taste of Premier League silverware, Zinchenko and Jesus have already tasted victory in England's top flight on four occasions each.

Evidently, the two players have already enjoyed more success than the majority of footballers will do in their careers, yet that hasn't stopped them from poking fun at each other.

Jesus roasts Zinchenko about his playing time

In an interview with Footballers Lives on TikTok, Jesus spoke about his relationship with Zinchenko and revealed how the Ukrainian was always making him laugh.

"I think Alex is the king of joking," he said. "All the time, he just jokes with someone. One day he was saying things like: ‘ah, I won four Premier Leagues and the last one I give to you. That last one [of] last season, I came on against [Aston] Villa, we were 2-0 down.'"

He added: "I gave you one trophy, one Premier League, because of me, you have four."

Indeed, Zinchenko inspired Manchester City to a second-half comeback against Villa and registered a vital assist as Guardiola's side pipped Liverpool to the tile.

"He came on and honestly he changed the game a little bit, because he received the ball in attack and he gave an assist," Jesus admitted.

However, despite acknowledging his teammate's contribution to City's historic win on the final day of last season, he joked: "I said ‘Listen, okay, I accept that, but in four Premier Leagues, you only started 20 games.’"

The striker then laughed and stressed: "He wants to kill me."

Jesus loving life at Arsenal

Needless to say, Jesus' story about Zinchenko is gold, but the Brazilian also stressed that the Ukrainian had played a big part in his move to Arsenal.

“To be honest, we are close to each other and I love him so much. He’s my big friend and I would like to say that he was also involved in the discussion [of his move to Arsenal] and all these things.

"He told me about the good things about this amazing club and this atmosphere and about the guys and everyone here, so I’m really impressed and so happy."

Both players are now closing in on a remarkable fifth Premier League triumph.

The Gunners have nine games left to play and are heavy favourites to claim their first league title since 2003/04.

Yet, standing in their way is none other than Jesus and Zinchenko's former club, Man City.

And with the two sides still to play each other this season, the title race could yet go down to the wire.