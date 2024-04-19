Highlights Arsenal could listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus this summer if they bring in a new number nine.

Jesus has suffered from many injury issues during his time at the Emirates.

The Brazilian's goal output is not what he or Arsenal would expect.

Arsenal would "have to" consider offers for striker Gabriel Jesus in the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old has only managed four goals in 22 Premier League games this season, a huge drop-off from 11 in 26 last season.

It could be time for the £45m striker to move on this summer, as his tally falls below what both he and Arsenal would expect. That's the view of journalist David Ornstein, who has been discussing Jesus' future on the Athletic FC podcast this week.

It is not clear whether Arsenal are actively looking to sell Jesus this summer, but Ornstein says Arsenal "would have to at least consider" any offers they receive for the striker. It comes amid reports the Gunners are eyeing a new number nine in the transfer market over the coming months.

Arsenal Might Have 'Moved Past' Jesus

He has been struggling with injuries of late

Ornstein questions whether "time has moved past" Jesus at Arsenal, particularly given his injury troubles. Arsenal are also said to have a four-main striker shortlist, comprising of Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Benajmin Sesko and Ollie Watkins. If one of those players comes in, they will almost certainly be first choice and Jesus may have to consider his future.

Speaking on the striker, Ornstein said:

"Gabriel Jesus, has time moved past him at Arsenal? Because he's been suffering from this recurring knee injury, or multiple injuries. "His goal output is not what he would expect or Arsenal would expect. And we know he's capable of those amazing moments like Manchester United at home this season. "But they've become so infrequent that if Arsenal are going to be bringing in a top level striker, you do imagine that they would have to at least consider any outside interest in Gabriel Jesus. Even if it doesn't materialise, even if you know, he gets fit and shows his versatility, because he can also play wide... these are serious questions that need to be answered."

Arteta Pleased with Jesus Response

Jesus was benched by manager Mikel Arteta for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern last week. The striker responded well, and Arteta was quick to recognise that when asked about the striker in the media. Arteta was impressed by the reaction and heaped praise on the 27-year-old.

“They can be angry at me, that’s fine, but they have to make it professional not personal,” Arteta said. "It’s my role to make those decisions, It’s not the person I am putting on the bench, it is the player. Gabriel had exactly the mindset that you would ask of him. I could see in his eyes that he was ready to make an impact. He loves the competition and he was tremendous.”

He added: “If you ask any player, they will say that sometimes there is pain and they have to deal with that. That makes you as well, and Gabby has this toughness and character that he always wants to overcome.”

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 19-04-24.