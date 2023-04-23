Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has an element of rashness to his game that “needs to be eradicated” at the Emirates Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners centre-back has played a key role in Mikel Arteta's side’s rise to the top of the league this season.

Arsenal news – Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent players this term, forming an impressive partnership with William Saliba at the heart of defence at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the 25-year-old is prone to switching off at the back and will feel an element of responsibility after Arsenal surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at West Ham United last weekend.

The centre-back brought down Lucas Paqueta in the box, resulting in a penalty which halved the Gunners’ advantage, before failing to notice Jarrod Bowen coming in from behind, who duly struck home a second-half leveller for the Irons.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the £50,000 per-week earner is “starting to look slightly more vulnerable” as the season wears on.

But Taylor believes that, whilst Gabriel needs to eradicate his rash decision-making from his game, he is still good enough to be a long-term centre-back option for Arsenal.

What has Taylor said about Arsenal and Gabriel?

When asked if Gabriel could be more vulnerable without the help of Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko on either side of him, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I still think he's a great defender, and he's good enough moving forward for Arsenal.

“But I think he has that element of rashness in his game, which needs to be eradicated. He didn't notice that Bowen was behind him for West Ham's second goal.”

How has Gabriel performed for Arsenal this season?

Despite the odd error, Gabriel is still a trusted member of Arteta’s squad and is unlikely to get dropped ahead of the Premier League’s final run-in.

The Brazilian has played in 100% of available Premier League minutes for the Gunners this season, hitting the back of the net three times whilst helping the side keep 12 clean sheets across his 32 appearances.

Gabriel’s underlying stats show why Arteta is reluctant to drop him from the starting XI, having made 1.4 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game, according to WhoScored.

The South American has been liable to a few costly errors in the Gunners’ backline this season.

But his dominant performances at the heart of the defence outweigh the mistakes he has made on occasion this campaign.