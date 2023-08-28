Arsenal’s stance to the final weeks of the transfer window could have changed following Jurrien Timber’s anterior cruciate ligament injury, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides an update to GIVEMESPORT on the future of Gabriel Magalhaes at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta hopes to build a squad to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have no intention of selling Gabriel this summer, despite interest from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. The Gunners are unwilling to indicate the price tag which would convince them to them to sell the Brazilian centre-back, as they plan on keeping him beyond Friday’s transfer deadline. However, the 25-year-old is yet to start a game in the Premier League for Arteta’s outfit this term, playing in just 24 minutes of action across two appearances.

Speaking before Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Fulham last week, the Spanish head coach admitted he’s unaware if Gabriel understands the reasons for his absence. “I don’t know if he understands, but I told him. I think he understands the reason whether he agrees or not. That’s something different. But the best way to do it is when you play, just tell me how blind I’m wrong, I am,” said Arteta (via The Mirror).

But Jurrien Timber’s anterior cruciate ligament injury, suffered on their opening day victory over Nottingham Forest, provides sporting director Edu Gaspar with a decision to make in the final week of the window.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Sheth said about Arsenal?

Sheth suggests that Timber’s setback could have “changed the thinking” at Arsenal as we enter the final days of the transfer window.

When asked for his thoughts on the Gabriel situation, the Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “On face value, just listen to what Arteta has said, and he's saying that Gabriel is not going anywhere. He is staying and must fight for his place. But Arteta is starting to play in a certain way that, at the moment, Gabriel can’t get in the team.

“But the injury to Timber might have changed the thinking at Arsenal on a lot of things. Are they going to go back into the market? And are they now looking at their squad and thinking, ‘We need to keep everyone in the squad together, at least, even before we go into the market.’ Because this injury to Timber is not short-term, it's an ACL. He’s out for months and won't be back until 2024. So, that's a big blow for Arsenal.”

What next for Arsenal?

It could be an intriguing few days at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners aim to finalise their squad before their return to the Champions League next month. Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could look to do “something extra” if Folarin Balogun and Nicolas Pepe leave the club before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, the same journalist has suggested to GMS that the north London outfit have a long-standing interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, whose signing could be prioritised due to Timber’s injury. And Italian journalist Rudy Galetti tells GIVEMESPORT that Galatasaray and Denmark defender Victor Nelsson is on a shortlist of four names that could replace the Dutchman this term.