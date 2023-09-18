Highlights Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has picked up an injury, and is unlikely to feature in their Champions League opener with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has several options to replace the stricken star.

The Gunners head into this week's clash following last Sunday's 1-0 victory at Everton.

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has suffered a blow after picking up an injury in the Emirates Stadium outfit’s 1-0 victory at Everton last weekend, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with the potential consequences of the setback.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners squad are preparing for their return to the Champions League this week.

Arsenal injury news – Gabriel Martinelli

After scoring a goal that was later disallowed by VAR, Martinelli was substituted in the first half and replaced by eventual matchwinner Leandro Trossard. Following the victory, Arteta revealed to reporters that the South American had sustained a hamstring injury, putting his place in the side ahead of their Champions League opener with PSV Eindhoven in doubt. The Spaniard said (via The Mirror):

“He felt something. He felt it in his hammy [hamstring], so he will need to be assessed.”

Martinelli joins Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Jurrien Timber on the injury table at the Emirates Stadium but hopes to return to action before long. The £180,000 per-week earner must wait to find out the severity of the setback, hoping to be available for this weekend’s north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

In June, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Martinelli was worth more than £50m and suggested that he ‘destroyed some very good full-backs’ last season. The seven-cap Brazil international is yet to find the back of the net for Arsenal this term but comes into the current campaign on the back of his best season for the Gunners.

Last time out, he bagged 15 goals and registered five assists as Arteta’s outfit secured qualification for this season’s Champions League and ran eventual champions Manchester City close at the top of the Premier League. Therefore, Martinelli is praying that his hamstring injury isn’t serious and that he can be thrown back into action, imminently.

Gabriel Martinelli - vs 2023/24 Premier League Arsenal squad Ouput Squad rank Goals 0 - Assists 2 =1st Shots per game 1.8 4th Key passes per game 0.8 9th Dribbles per game 1.6 3rd Crosses per game 1 =2nd Stats according to WhoScored

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Martinelli?

Brown believes that Martinelli’s injury will come as a blow to himself more than anyone else as he looks to hold off competition for places across Arteta’s frontline. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it would be more of a blow for Martinelli himself if it's an injury that will take him a while to get rid of. There's a lot of competition at Arsenal, and I think Martinelli wanted to stake his claim and hold that place down, and he won't be able to do that if he's out of the side. “This is a big season for him. I thought, at times, he showed flashes of real brilliance but also has the tendency to drift in and out of games a little bit, and I think he needs to find a bit more consistency before he reaches the level that I think Arsenal know he's capable of. I think there is a great player here, and I think he can get a lot better. So, it would be a shame if he misses much time due to injury, and I think Arsenal will want him back as quickly as possible.”

Read More: Why Gabriel Martinelli’s goal for Arsenal vs Everton was disallowed

Who will replace Martinelli in Arsenal’s starting lineup?

Arsenal have several options who could step up and replace Martinelli should the 22-year-old have suffered a more severe hamstring tear than first feared.

Trossard could be the primary target to slot in on the right wing, with Bukayo Saka occupying the left side of the attack. The Belgian international took his goal well in last Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Everton and hopes his matchwinner can spark a run of form that nails down a place in Arteta’s starting XI for the 28-year-old. However, Trossard isn’t the only option available to Arteta ahead of Wednesday’s clash with PSV.

Academy product Emile Smith-Rowe has found himself often used as a substitute in the Spaniard’s Premier League squads but could use Martinelli’s injury as an opportunity to fight his way back into the head coach’s first team plans. Reiss Nelson has also been a reliable performer when called upon by Arteta, memorably scoring the winner in the Gunners’ comeback 3-2 victory over Bournemouth last season.

And Germany international Kai Havertz, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea in a deal worth £65m this summer, could find himself immediately reinstated to Arteta’s side, having been dropped from the starting XI for last weekend’s trip to Goodison.

Therefore, Arteta has several options to consider heading into Wednesday’s Champions League opener. However, Martinelli hopes that he can regain his place back in the side, on his return to match fitness.