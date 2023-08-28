Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian has struggled for game time in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal transfer news - Gabriel

Gabriel signed for Arsenal back in 2020 for a fee of £27m from French club Lille. The 25-year-old quickly became a regular at the Emirates, but he appears to have fallen down the pecking order this campaign. This term, Gabriel is yet to start for the Gunners, playing a total of 26 minutes of Premier League football, as per FBref. It’s understood that clubs in Saudi Arabia have Gabriel on their shortlist during the summer transfer window, but a move is yet to materialise.

Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly want to keep him for squad depth reasons, but there’s no doubt the financial package Saudi clubs can offer could turn Gabriel’s head, especially when you consider he’s no longer a guaranteed starter. It’s a strange situation for Gabriel, who started every single game in England’s top flight last season, playing more minutes than any other outfield player.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on his future, questioning whether something has happened behind the scenes.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Gabriel?

Jones has suggested that the message out of Arsenal is that Gabriel is not for sale, but clubs in Saudi Arabia won’t be too fazed by that. The journalist has hinted that it could be a tense situation if clubs were to continue to push for Gabriel’s signature before the window slams shut later this week. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Something has been going on behind the scenes, no doubt about it. The way this Arsenal back line keeps getting re-jigged and him not being part of it is nonsensical unless there is a problem beyond tactics. How can Arteta suddenly think so little of him that he’s not worthy of a start against Fulham?

“The message out of Arsenal is that he is not for sale, but I don’t know if the Saudis will see it that way. He knows of their interest and if they do come back in this week, it’ll be pretty tense, I imagine. They have targeted players that seemed much more comfortable than he does. If this was happening earlier in the window, I think it could happen, but it is going to be difficult because Arsenal wouldn’t have much time to replace him now.

“That’s why they are so against selling him, I think. It’s a fragile situation, no doubt about that, but if there is no offer in the next few days it’ll pass, people move on, and he could even be in the team to face Manchester United."

Gabriel Magalhaes - Arsenal statistics Appearances 121 Goals 11 Assists 1 Yellow cards 18 Red cards 2 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What’s next for Arsenal?

Arsenal’s incoming business for the rest of the window could depend on who departs at the Emirates. Journalist Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal do have an interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. If Gabriel does depart, Arteta may be considering bringing in a replacement, so it could be one to keep an eye on over the next few days. Guehi will undoubtedly be hoping to play regularly this season, with the European Championship’s coming up next summer.