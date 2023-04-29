Gary Neville has sensationally cast blame on four Arsenal players, following their recent downturn in fortunes.

The Gunners had been on track for a first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season but have failed to win any of their past four games.

Three draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, followed by a crushing defeat to Manchester City has seen Pep Guardiola's side steal the initiative with less than a month left until the end of the season.

A number of factors have been suggested as the reason behind the Gunners' sudden dip in form.

Centre-back William Saliba has been out injured and there's no doubt that Mikel Arteta's side have been shaky at the back without the Frenchman.

Equally, the ever-reliable Bukayo Saka has now scored just once in his last five games and missed a crucial penalty against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Yet, according to Neville, it's Arsenal's senior leadership team who are chiefly at fault and should, therefore, shoulder the majority of the blame.

Gary Neville slams Arsenal's leadership team

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville said: "I look at Martin Odegaard, fantastic professional. Oleksandr Zinchenko, great professional. But when you actually get to the highest pressurised moments in the biggest matches in the crux of the season, are they leaders then?

"Arsenal’s senior players, Partey, Zinchenko, Odegaard, in the most difficult period – when those younger players like Saka and Martinelli needed that guidance, Jesus needed telling to stop running around and just [to] stand up front and be really disciplined in how you play – they didn’t impact the rest of their teammates on the pitch, I don’t believe."

He added: "In fact, they contributed to the difficulties they were having in the matches.

"Xhaka at Anfield, Partey’s performances in the last few games, I think Zinchenko gave a goal away in one game as well – the Liverpool game and maybe West Ham as well – and Odegaard had probably his most difficult game as well against Manchester City.

"And then if you think of the huddle that Zinchenko did [against Southampton] and then Odegaard came over and said, 'break up.'

"So those four players that are the leaders in that team have not been able – at the moment those younger players needed it – to really pull them together and keep them calm and composed. That to me has been apparent these last few weeks."

VIDEO: Gary Neville calls out four Arsenal players

Can Arsenal still win the Premier League?

Despite failing to win a league game since April 1, Arsenal are not out of the title race just yet.

They currently still hold a two-point lead over City, though Guardiola's team do have two games in hand.

Still, if the Citizens slip up in just a couple of their remaining seven matches, the door will be wide open for Arsenal.

A first league title in 19 years still seems improbable at this stage, but its certainly not impossible.