Highlights Talks are ongoing between Arsenal and Real Sociedad over Mikel Merino deal.

The North London outfit are yet to make an official bid for the Euro 2024 winner.

Arsenal are 'open' to loaning out Aaron Ramsdale before the window shuts on August 30.

Arsenal are edging closer to signing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are nearing their third signing of the summer after confirming the arrivals of David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori on long-term deals last month.

Romano suggests that Arsenal and Real Sociedad are in ongoing discussions over the deal, with payment terms and the structure of add-ons yet to be finalised.

The North London outfit have not yet made an official bid for Merino, who has been linked with a move away after impressing for Spain at Euro 2024.

A regular for both club and country, Merino has emerged as a top target for Mikel Arteta in his search for a new midfielder, ahead of teammate Martin Zubimendi, who was also previously on Arsenal’s radar.

Merino is likely being considered as a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian midfielder's contract at the Emirates is set to expire in June 2025.

Talks Ongoing Over Merino Deal

Still no official bid from Arsenal

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Arsenal are yet to present an official bid for the Euro 2024 winner as they continue verbal exchanges with Real Sociedad:

"It's getting closer. It's not done yet. They still need some conversations with Real Sociedad in terms of payment terms and the structure of add-ons, so they still need to clarify some important parts of the deal with Real Sociedad. “But the conversation between Arsenal and Real Sociedad is ongoing; at the moment, it’s all verbal exchanges, so still no official bid to close the deal."

An admirer of Real Sociedad’s playing style, Arteta knows Merino well from his time in La Liga and has followed the midfielder closely in the past.

The 28-year-old could soon secure a return to the Premier League, six years after leaving Newcastle United following a season of struggles at St. James' Park.

Merino, described as "world-class" by Kieran Tierney, made 25 appearances for the Magpies in the 2017/18 season before leaving for Real Sociedad, where he established himself as one of the leading midfield anchors in Spain.

Over six seasons with the club, Merino made 242 appearances, scoring 30 goals and registering 27 assists.

La Liga rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also kept tabs on the Spaniard for a prolonged period, before Arsenal emerged as front-runners to secure his signature this summer.

Mikel Merino Real Sociedad Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Games 32 Goals/assists 5/3 Pass accuracy 76.2% Progressive passes per 90 5.91 Tackles per 90 2.79 Interceptions per 90 0.58

Ramsdale Could Seal Southampton Move

A loan switch for David Raya’s understudy

Arsenal have not ruled out the possibility of loaning out their second-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before the transfer window closes on August 30, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Southampton have been given fresh hope of landing the 26-year-old, who faces another season on the bench at the Emirates following David Raya’s arrival on a permanent deal last month.

According to GMS sources, Russell Martin’s side have maintained their interest in signing Ramsdale on a temporary deal as they seek an experienced goalkeeper ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-08-24.