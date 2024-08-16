Arsenal's lengthy pursuit of Mikel Merino appears to be close to reaching a conclusion, as the Gunners and Real Sociedad continue to work on final payment details, with the midfielder eager to complete the move, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Merino made 32 league appearances for Sociedad last season in an impressive campaign, whilst he also contributed to Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, netting the winner in the tournament's blockbuster Quarter-Final against Germany. Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on bringing his namesake to the Emirates, attracted by last year's displays, and has convinced the 28-year-old to make the switch to North London.

Arsenal have been negotiating with the La Liga outfit over a deal for some time, with payment structures being finalised as the Premier League side get closer to signing their main midfield target. With one year left on his contract in the Basque Country, Arteta and Edu Gaspar are looking to land Merino for a cut-price fee, less than £20 million, while it's understood that Sociedad are holing out for £29.8 million.

Romano: Merino Only Wanted Arsenal

The midfielder was convinced by Arteta

Having made 242 appearances for Erreala since joining from Newcastle in 2018, Merino is now entering the last 12 months of his contract in Northern Spain, and is reportedly keen on making a step-up to a higher level as he enters the latter stages of his career.

Arteta has identified the former Borussia Dortmund man - described as "world-class" by Kieran Tierney - as the ideal candidate to partner the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield, admiring the player's robustness and duel-winning ability.

Speaking on his 'Here We Go Podcast', transfer journalist Romano provided an update on the saga:

"Arsenal already started the negotiations weeks ago for Mikel Merino, Arsenal are in active conversations with Real Sociedad. The player wants to go to Arsenal, he has an agreement with Arsenal. Barcelona, Atletico and all the other clubs that were interested are aware of the desire of the player, who wants to go to Arsenal. "The contract is ready, the player wants to work for Mikel Arteta, and is really attracted by the technical project and by the manager. He believes that Arteta is the perfect coach for his skills. "Now, Arsenal and Real Sociedad are in contact, talks are at a very advanced stage, but still working on the payment terms and the deal structure. It's similar to what happened with Riccardo Calafiori, so there is still some work to do."

Arsenal will hope to conclude talks with Sociedad in the coming week, with their Premier League season commencing tomorrow afternoon as they host Wolves. The gap in valuations is expected to be resolved, with a compromise between the two sides being a plausible outcome.

Merino's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 5 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 1.09 Pass Accuracy 76.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.91 Key Passes Per 90 0.72 Tackles Per 90 2.79 Interceptions Per 90 0.58

Arsenal Eyeing a New Forward

Osimhen, Gyokeres and Isak have been linked

Once a deal for Merino materialises, Arsenal are expected to turn their attention to acquiring a forward, with a last ditch attempt to add an attacker to Arteta's ensemble reportedly on the cards. The Spanish manager is keen on supplementing the cast of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard with another top-class option.

The Gunners are said to have made a 'fresh enquiry' into the signing of Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has continued to be linked with Chelsea this summer, although a move to a more settled London side could appeal to him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to show an interest in Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres, while Arteta is understood to love Newcastle's Alexander Isak and wants him at the Emirates.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/08/2024