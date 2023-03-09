Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has gone up another level at the Emirates this season, says Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings.

The 24-year-old is Mikel Arteta's first-choice shot-stopper, and Collings has praised him for his impact on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Arsenal news — Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal legend David Seaman has tipped Ramsdale to become England number one in the near future.

"Does he deserve more caps? Definitely. He only has three and he needs to build on that because he has to be able to feel comfortable playing at that level," Seaman recently told PA (via Metro).

"Jordan Pickford has been brilliant in an England shirt — you can’t doubt that. I wouldn’t imagine Gareth is thinking about having another number one at the moment.

"I imagine that Aaron will be number one at some stage and sooner or later will get that opportunity."

What has Simon Collings said about Aaron Ramsdale?

Collings thinks Ramsdale has really improved his game this season and says he's quite an influential figure in Arteta's squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think he's sort of quietly gone about his work and cut out some errors that used to be in his game. This season, I feel like he's found a level of consistency that's gone up a level and he's a key part of that squad.

"As much as what he does on the pitch is huge, his personality in that dressing room and the way he sort of gets on with everyone has a big impact. So I think he's someone who's been quietly impressive and probably hasn't got the headlines that other players in the team have."

How good has Aaron Ramsdale been for Arsenal this season?

He's been excellent and is just one reason why the Gunners are doing so well in the Premier League.

As per FBref, the England international has a save percentage of 72.3%, putting him in the top eight goalkeepers in the division for that statistic.

While it didn't look like it at the time, with Ramsdale joining Arsenal from a Sheffield United side who had just been relegated, signing him was an incredible bit of business.

According to Sky Sports, the north London club bought Ramsdale in a deal worth up to £30m, which can now only be described as a snip. He's getting the job done at present and has plenty of time to get even better.