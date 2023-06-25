Arsenal have a "good relationship" with the agent of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia which will aid their pursuit of the midfielder, Arsenal insider Teamnewsandtix has told GIVEMESPORT.

Lavia enjoyed an impressive individual season last term despite the Saints' relegation from the Premier League and could be on his way to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal latest news - Romeo Lavia

Lavia is attracting interest from some of the most elite clubs in English football thanks to a string of excellent displays during the 2022/23 campaign. The 19-year-old made a total of 35 appearances for the seaside club, as per Transfermarkt, but was unable to keep them in the top flight.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown interest in the Belgian, who Southampton have reportedly set a whopping £50 million asking price for.

The Gunners' priority in midfield remains Declan Rice, however, but with Manchester City entering the race for the 24-year-old, the North London club could be forced to look at alternatives.

At £50 million, Lavia would represent a far cheaper option, albeit with far less exposure and experience in the Premier League.

What hasTeamnewsandtix said about Romeo Lavia and Arsenal?

The Arsenal insider revealed that the club has a "good relationship" with Lavia's agent, which could be key in any potential move for the young Belgian.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, they said: "To be honest, the way Arsenal and Arteta are doing things this window is all about relationships. So yeah, a good relationship with the agent will definitely help.

"How far along it's hard to say. Chelsea have question marks over him, so they've not gone as strong, but I think once a bid gets accepted I think Chelsea may rear their head, but what Arsenal are trying to do is have such a good relationship that it doesn't really matter who's competing with them and they're trying to do that with all of their signings. There's a clear method of going about things."

Why Arsenal could turn to Romeo Lavia

The Gunners' first choice option in midfield is very publicly West Ham United's Declan Rice. However, as mentioned, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have entered the race, meaning Arsenal could miss out on the 24-year-old.

With Thomas Partey reportedly allowed to leave the club, Mikel Arteta must therefore look at alternatives to Rice to ensure he is still able to bolster his squad. Lavia is a different player to Rice - he is purely a defensive player with less versatility than the Englishman, but would also be available at a far more reasonable price point.

The question mark over Lavia is whether, at such a young age, he is ready to become a starting midfielder at a club that will be playing Champions League football next season.