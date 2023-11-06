Highlights Arsenal's decision to let Granit Xhaka leave the club was a bold move, despite his impressive performances last season.

Xhaka's departure to Bayer Leverkusen has proven to be a successful move, as he has become an important player for the Bundesliga side.

Folarin Balogun, a promising academy graduate, was also allowed to leave Arsenal, indicating that Arteta and the club had confidence in their squad depth.

Arsenal came within whiskers of winning their first Premier League title in 20 years last season, but Mikel Arteta's side ultimately fell short at the final hurdle.

It captured the imagination of the Gunners faithful, who before that season had been out in the wilderness for some time. Arteta brought about a renewed sense of optimism at the club, with the football being played by the north London outfit some of the best seen at the Emirates Stadium in decades.

One of the players at the heart of Arsenal's resurgence was Granit Xhaka, who had cut a maligned figure in the squad beforehand, before restoring his reputation with a string of solid performances. However, following the 2022/23 season, Xhaka was allowed to leave the club, with Arteta opting to test the transfer market, as opposed to sticking with the tried and tested.

Xhaka was part of a summer refresh at the capital club, with the Swiss international leaving the club alongside academy graduate Folarin Balogun. It had looked like the striker would have a role to play in the new season for Arsenal, but much like Xhaka, Arteta and Co. were happy to see him leave.

Now, with the new season well underway, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at how both Xhaka and Balogun have fared ever since leaving the club.

2 Granit Xhaka

It's safe to say Xhaka had an up-and-down Arsenal career. Joining the club back in 2016, the midfielder demanded a fee in the region of £30 million when he made the move from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

The midfielder agreed to the move ahead of Euro 2016, where he featured heavily for a Switzerland side that made it to the last-16 stage. Upon arrival at Arsenal, Xhaka was parachuted straight into the starting-11 by the then manager Arsene Wenger, who played him in 32 of the club's 38 Premier League matches.

All in all that season, Xhaka featured a total of 46 times for the Gunners, establishing himself as one of the club's most important players. It would lead to him being handed the captain's armband, following the departure of fan favourite Laurent Koscielny.

That wouldn't last long though, as during an October 2019 fixture against Crystal Palace, Xhaka was booed off the pitch, to which he angrily reacted to by gesticulating towards the Arsenal fans. As a result, the former BMG midfielder would be stripped of the captaincy just months after he was announced as skipper, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking the armband in his place.

It looked like Xhaka's Arsenal career was somewhat dead in the water, with a move away from the club expected to follow. That didn't pan out, in fact following the appointment of Arteta as boss, Xhaka would slowly but surely prove himself once again to the Arsenal faithful.

That culminated in Xhaka's final season with the club, where the Swiss star played in all but one of Arsenal's Premier League outings during the title-challenging campaign. In fact, Xhaka was actually one of the most important players for Arteta's side, as he netted and assisted on seven separate occasions.

However, that wouldn't be enough to convince the Arsenal hierarchy to stick with Xhaka for another season, as he was allowed to leave in the following summer. His destination was back in the Bundesliga, with Bayer Leverkusen stumping up close to £22 million to bring him to Germany.

So far, it looks as if it has turned out to be the right move, with Xhaka handed a starting role in a side challenging at the right end of the Bundesliga table, with Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso being able to depend on the former Arsenal man's quality. The German club are currently top of the table and unbeaten, with Xhaka starting every league game as per Transfermarkt.

1 Folarin Balogun

From an experienced operator and seasoned professional to a player who is currently at the beginning of what looks like it could blossom into a successful career. The bad news for Arsenal fans though is that Balogun looks as if he'll spend the majority of his time in Europe away from the Emirates Stadium.

An academy graduate for the north London outfit, Balogun spent almost all of his time at Arsenal away from the club on loan. After a handful of appearances in rotated Arsenal sides, the striker was sent out on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, joining Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the January window.

Enjoying a profitable stint in the North East, Balogun netted three times and registered a further three assists for Middlesbrough during his short-term spell, before returning to the Premier League side ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. Unfortunately for Balogun, he would miss out on the club's title challenge, as he spent the season in Ligue 1.

By far his most successful season as a professional, the USA international netted 22 goals in 39 matches for Stade Reims, capturing the imagination of the French first division and beyond. Working under the tutelage of manager Will Still, Balogun finished inside the top five highest scorers in the division for the 2022/23 season, finishing just eight goals behind Kylian Mbapee and six behind former Gunners star Alexandre Lacazette.

Such was Balogun's impact at Reims, there were suggestions that he could be brought back into an at times goal-shy Arsenal side. That didn't turn out to be the case, with the Arsenal hierarchy instead deciding to cash in on the 22-year-old while his stock was high. Returning to Ligue 1, Balogun joined European regulars Monaco for a hefty £38 million - not bad for a player who was valued at around £3.4 million just two years ago.

While they may have banked a sizeable profit for their academy product, there is a feeling that Arsenal could end up regretting the Balogun sale, should he go on to maximize his potential.

