Arsenal's Granit Xhaka might be tempted to leave the Emirates Stadium if he is to play second fiddle to Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo next season, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will want to bolster his Gunners’ midfield during the summer transfer market.

Arsenal transfer news – Granit Xhaka

According to Sky Germany (via Sky Sports News), Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Xhaka, though a deal in the summer of 2024 appears more likely than the upcoming window.

The Bundesliga outfit want an aggressive leader in midfield and believe that a deal for Xhaka can be struck in just over 12 months.

And the same outlet suggests that Xhaka can also envisage a return to the Bundesliga after plying his trade with Borussia Monchengladbach before his £35m switch to Arsenal in the summer of 2016.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are not actively looking to sell Xhaka this summer, despite their reported interest in West Ham United’s Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Caicedo.

But Brown believes an opportunity with Leverkusen could tempt Xhaka if he is used as a squad rotation option at the Emirates next season.

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Xhaka?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I feel if Arsenal were to make a big midfield signing and invest a lot of money in a player like Rice or Caicedo, that Xhaka might feel, at this stage of his career, he doesn't want to play second fiddle or lose out on the kind of minutes he was getting this season.

“So, I think there's an opportunity there for clubs like Leverkusen to come in and make him an offer, and depending on the sort of business Arsenal do, I think he might be tempted to take it.”

How has Xhaka performed throughout his Arsenal career?

Xhaka has enjoyed quite the turnaround in his career, having initially had the captaincy taken off him for gesticulating at a frustrated Emirates Stadium when being substituted in 2019.

Arteta has not reinstated him as skipper, but he has acted as the side’s captain throughout their Europa League campaign, and has deputised well to midfield partner Martin Odegaard in the Premier League.

His performances throughout the campaign have played a role in putting the Gunners up for title contention and he has been missed sorely when Fabio Vieira has deputised for him.

But should Arsenal move for a premium midfielder in the vein of Rice this summer, Xhaka would likely be the option to drop to the bench over Thomas Partey.

Therefore, a move back to the Bundesliga should not be considered an impossibility for the £120,000 per-week earner.