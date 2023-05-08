If Arsenal win the Premier League title then they may look back at Granit Xhaka’s sensational block against Newcastle United as one of the key moments in the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory at St. James’ Park to keep themselves within touching distance of league leaders Manchester City.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a left-footed drive from outside the box. An own goal from Fabian Schar in the second half wrapped up all three points for the north London outfit.

However, Xhaka produced a truly magnificent piece of defensive work early in the second half to keep Arsenal’s 1-0 lead intact.

Newcastle broke at speed down the left flank and Arsenal found themselves in serious trouble when the ball was played to Alexander Isak inside the box.

Isak then teed up Joe Willock, who appeared to have a free shot at goal from around 10 yards.

But just as the former Arsenal youngster set himself to shoot, Xhaka appeared from nowhere to produce one of the most outstanding blocks of the season.

Video: Xhaka's remarkable block vs Newcastle

Watch the footage here:

That is exceptional from Xhaka.

The amount of ground the Switzerland international made up was staggering.

Who knows what would have happened during the remaining half-hour if it wasn’t for Xhaka’s moment of defensive brilliance.

Assuming Willock would have scored, there’s every chance that Arsenal would have ended up losing ground to Man City in the title race.

But the 2-0 victory means the Gunners remain firmly in contention.

Who do Arsenal and Man City play in their remaining games?

Arsenal have three league fixtures remaining against Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A) and Wolves (H).

Manchester City, who were made to work hard by Sam Allardyce’s Leeds United on Saturday but secured a vital 2-1 win, have a game in hand over Arteta’s men.

City, who could also win both the Champions League and FA Cup this season, face Everton (A), Chelsea (H), Brighton (A) and Brentford (A) in their four remaining games.