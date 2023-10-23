Highlights Arsenal boast one of the best academies in the Premier League, with a number of young talents coming through.

The likes of Tony Adams and Bukayo Saka have only known the Gunners as their one home, while a few others have tasted great success elsewhere.

The two strikers in this XI have both won Golden Boots at their rivals, with one of them even winning the Champions League.

Over the years, Arsenal have earned a reputation for having an incredible youth academy and that's largely down to the stellar talents that have come through the ranks at the club. Whether they were superstars who became first-team stalwarts at the side or prospects who became icons elsewhere, there have been some really special players who spent time in the Gunners academy.

To emphasise that, we've decided to build an XI of the very best players who came from Arsenal's academy and the talent included is pretty eye-watering. So, without further ado, here is the team.

GK - Emi Martinez

A World Cup winner, Emi Martinez arrived at Arsenal as a youngster in 2010 and spent a decade with the club. He struggled to ever really break into the first-team on a consistent basis, though. Despite an impressive spell in the side following an injury to Bernd Leno, he was quickly dropped once the first-choice keeper returned and Martinez eventually decided to prove himself elsewhere.

He went on to join Aston Villa in 2020 after numerous loan spells throughout his Gunners tenure. He has since become a solid Premier League keeper with the Villans and his move to the Midlands eventually led to his debut for his national side, Argentina. He went on to win the World Cup with the country last year. It's safe to say he probably doesn't regret leaving the Emirates.

RB - Hector Bellerin

Probably the weakest position in the team, Hector Bellerin is still a pretty solid right-back to have come from Arsenal's academy and his impact in the first-team likely would have been much greater if it wasn't for a series of unfortunate injuries that held him back. The Spaniard spent 11 years with the club as both a member of its academy and then among the first-team squad.

He played well over 200 games for the team and was a solid Premier League full-back when he was healthy. He was known for his blistering pace, quickly becoming a nightmare for opposition sides to match up against, but it was those persistent injuries that denied him from becoming a true great at the Emirates. He joined Barcelona last year, before quickly switching to Portugal and signing with Sporting CP.

CB - Tony Adams

One of the greatest captains in Arsenal history, Tony Adams is also one of the greatest players to have ever come out of the team's academy. The Englishman was a rock at the heart of the Gunners' defence for the majority of his career. His no-nonsense approach to the game gave the club strength and toughness in defence which proved to be vital over the years.

He led them to numerous championships across 22 years at the club. Adams spent his entire career with the club and retired as a true legend in 2002. In terms of academy graduates, there aren't many better than he was for the Gunners. The centre-back went on to make close to 700 appearances for his club, and it's safe to say he has gone down in the annals of Arsenal history following his retirement.

CB - Martin Keown

Partnering Adams in defence here is Martin Keown. He was another fantastic centre-back to come out of the club's academy, but unlike his partner, he actually left the Gunners for a short time and made his name at other clubs before making a triumphant return to the team. Having joined Aston Villa in 1986, he shone with the Midlands club and later Everton before he was brought home in 1993.

He then spent over a decade with Arsenal and made over 400 appearances as he helped the side establish a level of dominance during Arsene Wenger's early years. He won numerous championships with the side, including the Invincibles Premier League triumph in the 2003/04 season.

LB - Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole has gone down as one of the very best left-backs in the history of football. He's certainly the best to have come from England, and he was developed in Arsenal's academy. The Englishman thrived on the left-hand side of defence and there was no forward in the world who could get the upper hand against him.

Cole first joined the academy in 1997 and spent nine years with the club in total, winning plenty of silverware and playing over 200 times for the side. He left for Chelsea in 2006, under controversial circumstances, but managed to take his game to an even higher level with the Blues. It was at Stamford Bridge where he solidified his legacy as one of the best left-backs ever, and he was a force of nature for the club, but it's important to remember where he came from and that was the Arsenal academy.

CM - Cesc Fabregas

There have been few midfielders in Premier League history who were as talented a passer as Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard's ability to find just about anyone on the pitch made him a vital component of the Arsenal side almost immediately and after joining the academy in 2003, he emerged as a serious first-team player in 2004.

He spent seven years as a major figure for the team and even spent some time as the club captain. His influence during the late 2000s was unmatched, and it was a devastating blow when he departed for Barcelona in 2011. He returned to the Premier League years later when he moved to Chelsea and quickly reminded everyone of how fantastic he was in England. It hurt Arsenal fans to see him thriving for their London rivals, but we can't deny how important he once was for Gunners. Easily one of their best academy graduates ever.

CM - Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere could have been so much more than he was if it wasn't for injuries absolutely destroying his career. The Englishman was a boyhood Arsenal fan and had spent significant time in the academy before bursting onto the scene with the senior team in the late 2000s. He played well beyond his years, and it seemed like he was going to become a key figure for the club for years to come.

He was soon struck down by injuries, though, and he was prevented from really taking his game to the heights he was capable of reaching otherwise. He remained with the team for 17 years before leaving in 2018. After brief spells with several other sides, he was forced to hang his boots up early due to the injuries he'd been dealing with, and he returned to the Gunners as the manager of their under-18 side. Talk about coming full circle.

RW - Ray Parlour

Ray Parlour's impact at Arsenal has largely gone underrated in recent years, and he's very rarely brought up in conversations about the side's greatest-ever forwards, but he was a fantastic servant to the side during his tenure with them. The Englishman first signed with the club's academy in 1989 and went on to spend 15 years with the club during his career and spent the majority of his run as a key figure in the first-team.

He was a major component during Wenger's early seasons and played major roles in some of the silverware that the club picked up in the 1990s and early 2000s. He left in 2004, having played close to 500 games for the team, and joined Middlesbrough. Within three years, he had retired and his time at Arsenal was undeniably the most significant chapter of his career.

LW - Bukayo Saka

This one might be cheating a little. Bukayo Saka is traditionally more prone to playing as a right winger, but he has played on the left in the past, so we're squeezing him into the team here as it would have felt a little strange not to. He might still be in the early days of his career, but the Englishman is already one of the best forwards in the Premier League and has been the Gunners' star man over the last few years.

He's so crucial to everything that the club does, and it's hard to imagine Mikel Arteta's reign would have been so bright so far if he didn't have Saka on the flanks. The future seems so bright for the 22-year-old and the sky is truly the limit for him. We can't wait to see what he achieves going forward and if the rest of his career is as impressive as the beginning, he'll go down as one of the Gunners' greatest players ever.

ST - Andy Cole

Don't look now, Arsenal fans, but the club had not just one, but two of the greatest English strikers of all-time within their ranks and never gave them the opportunities that they'd thrive in at other teams. First, Andy Cole was a member of the team for four years and had developed in the academy, but found first-team chances hard to come by.

He had loans at Fulham and Bristol City before joining the latter on a permanent deal and then things really took off. He went on to have incredible spells with Newcastle United, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers as well as others, cementing his place as one of England's greatest forwards. He was a menace in front of goal and it's crazy to imagine how different the Gunners' fortunes could have been had they had him leading the charge for them during the 1990s.

ST - Harry Kane

Harry Kane may have only spent a year in Arsenal's academy, but he's still gone on to become one of the greatest players to have ever been in it. Unfortunately, he didn't do that with the Gunners and did it with their chief rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, instead. The 30-year-old joined Spurs academy in 2004 and went on to spend almost 20 years with the club, becoming a legend in the process.

He scored goals for fun at the north London team and became their all-time leading goalscorer, England's record goalscorer and one of the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorers throughout his career. Strikers with his eye for goal are hard to come by, and the Gunners have to have been kicking themselves for letting him go all those years ago.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at the XI of the greatest players to come from Arsenal's academy and their statistics for the Gunners.

Player Arsenal Appearances Arsenal Goals Emiliano Martinez (GK) 38 0 Hector Bellerin (RB) 239 9 Tony Adams (CB) 672 49 Martin Keown (CB) 422 8 Ashley Cole (LB) 228 9 Cesc Fabregas (CM) 303 57 Jack Wilshere (CM) 197 14 Ray Parlour (RW) 466 32 Bukayo Saka (LW) 189 43 Andy Cole (ST) 2 0 Harry Kane (ST) 0 0

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.