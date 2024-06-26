Highlights Arsenal have had several world-class managers over the years, most of whom brought home success.

Arsenal have been one of the most consistent sides at the top of the Premier League. They've been relegated just once in their history, coming in 1913, and that epitomises their stability during challenging conditions. Countless managers have played a key role in that over the years.

From winning the First Division for the first time, to going the whole season unbeaten, the Gunners have had several world-class coaches, some of whom are considered the greatest of all time. They inspired the players and fans with their tactical genius and nuance, which eventually led to tangible success.

Current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping to put his name into folklore and win the club their first Premier League title since 2004, and with that in mind, we have ranked the nine greatest managers in Arsenal's history. Every single one made a long-lasting impact on the team in North London.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The longer they were at the club, the stronger they are regarded by everyone.

- The longer they were at the club, the stronger they are regarded by everyone. Win percentage - It sounds simple, but the more matches they win, the better.

- It sounds simple, but the more matches they win, the better. Trophies won - Wins are most important when translated to tangible success, which the very best Arsenal managers did.

Greatest Arsenal Managers Ranking Name Win Percentage (%) Trophies Won 1. Arsene Wenger 57.25 Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x7) 2. Herbert Chapman 49.64 First Division (x2), FA Cup 3. George Graham 48.91 First Division (x2), FA Cup, League Cup (x2) 4. Bertie Mee 44.71 First Division, FA Cup 5. Tom Whittaker 47.21 First Division Champion (x2), FA Cup 6. George Allison 46.24 First Division Champion (x2), FA Cup 7. Harry Bradshaw 50.21 Promotion to First Division (1904) 8. Mikel Arteta 58.87 FA Cup 9. Terry Neill 44.95 FA Cup

9 Terry Neill

1976-1983

Terry Neill was an impressive centre-back for Arsenal, even acting as captain in the 1960s, but his most memorable time at the club came on the touchlines as manager. In 1976, after managing rivals Tottenham Hotspur, he was given the difficult task of replacing Bertie Mee, becoming the youngest manager in Arsenal's history at 34.

The Northern Irishman rose to the challenge by leading the team to three back-to-back FA Cup finals, but they only won one in 1979 against Manchester United. That was the pinnacle of his spell, which also included defeat in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup Final in 1980.

Managerial Information Games 416 Wins 187 Draws 117 Losses 112 Trophies Won FA Cup

8 Mikel Arteta

2019-Present

Close

Mikel Arteta is currently one of the best managers in the world. He took over in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite poor performances, led the Gunners to the FA Cup behind closed doors. It remains his only major trophy at the club, but he has transformed a team which lacked identity and belief into one that is capable of beating anyone.

In 2023, and then in 2024, they were narrowly pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City after they beat West Ham 3-1, yet the Spaniard has improved them year-on-year. He's helped nurture young talent as well, including Bukayo Saka, who is now considered one of the best wingers in the world.

Managerial Information Games 231 Wins 136 Draws 38 Losses 57 Trophies Won FA Cup

7 Harry Bradshaw

1899-1904

Harry Bradshaw was only Arsenal manager for five years at the dawn of the 20th century, yet his impact was remarkable. When he first arrived, he was given the challenge of guiding the team to the First Division; in 1904, they did, finishing second and securing promotion to the 'promised land'. It acted as the foundation for all the club's upcoming success.

Alongside this, he helped develop some of the club's greatest players of all time, including Jimmy Aschcroft, Jimmy Jackson, and Archie Cross. It might be over 120 years ago, but Bradshaw will forever be a member of Arsenal's history.

Managerial Information Games 235 Wins 118 Draws 44 Losses 73 Trophies Won Promotion to First Division (1904)

6 George Allison

1934-1947

Becoming the manager of any club is always challenging, but being given the task of replacing Herbert Chapman - the man who won the club their first-ever title - just after he had passed away, tops everything else. That was George Allison's task, yet he met it with confidence and charisma.

Out of his 279 games in charge, he won 129 of them and, through 13 years, their average league position was fourth. This came during a period when Arsenal won a further two league titles and a FA Cup, whilst WWII raged on during the middle of his spell.

Managerial Information Games 279 Wins 129 Draws 74 Losses 76 Trophies Won First Division Champion (x2), FA Cup

5 Tom Whittaker

1947-1956

Tom Whittaker follows other managers in the tradition of playing for the Gunners before managing them. He only made 64 appearances and suffered a serious knee injury though, which saw his managerial career burst into life. After WWII, Whittaker replaced Allison as manager.

He guided the club to the First Division title within two years in 1948, before adding to the tally with an FA Cup and league triumph. His spell at the club sadly ended in 1956 due to a heart attack, always making people think about whether he could have improved Arsenal even more.

Managerial Information Games 430 Wins 203 Draws 106 Losses 121 Trophies Won First Division Champion (x2), FA Cup

4 Bertie Mee

1966-1976

Under Bertie Mee's guidance, Arsenal won the double in 1971; they remain one of just 13 teams to do so in English football. That epitomised his impact at the club during a 10-year spell from 1966 to 1976. He won over 240 matches whilst in charge, with the lowest win percentage out of anyone in these rankings, yet it somehow proved effective.

When he took over, the club had not won a trophy since 1953, but in 1970, they won the Inter-Cities Fair Cup - which was an impressive achievement even if it is not considered 'major'. A year later, his young team went one step further and won the First Division and FA Cup. It was made even sweeter by the fact that they won the league at White Hart Lane.

Managerial Information Games 539 Wins 241 Draws 148 Losses 150 Trophies Won First Division, FA Cup

3 George Graham

1986-1995

George Graham, also a former Arsenal player from 1966-1972, fully overhauled the Gunners whilst he was in charge. It's why he is considered one of their greatest managers, as he opted to promote players from the academy, including Tony Adams. As the pressure grew to deliver results, Graham led Arsenal to their first league title in 18 years in 1989, before they won it again two years later.

Alongside this, Graham led Arsenal to the FA Cup and two League Cups - a trophy they rarely win. The only downside to his remarkable career at the club was the ending, as he was forced to leave after being banned by the FA due to accepting a bribe from an agent. Even that couldn't overshadow his success though.

Managerial Information Games 460 Wins 225 Draws 133 Losses 102 Trophies Won First Division (x2), FA Cup, League Cup (x2)

2 Herbert Chapman

1925-1934

Decades earlier, Chapman won Arsenal their first-ever league title in 1931. It will always be remembered as one of the most iconic days in the club's history, even if no one alive now was there to witness it. During his nine-year reign, Arsenal signed Sunderland’s record goal scorer and England international Charlie Buchan, which immediately outlined their intent.

He averaged nearly a goal every two games before leaving, and it epitomised Chapman's legacy. He created a professional area at the club, allowing everyone to thrive in the process. The Englishman was also one of the first managers in the league to consider signing black and foreign players, highlighted by bringing in Walter Tull to Northampton in 1911.

Managerial Information Games 411 Wins 204 Draws 97 Losses 110 Trophies Won First Division (x3), FA Cup

1 Arsene Wenger

1996-2018

Arsene Wenger modernised the Premier League. The Frenchman, who is one of the country's greatest of all time, is adored by Gunners fans after leading them through the most successful period in the club's history. This was due to his tactical nuance. He noticed that players didn't have specific drills to counter their weaknesses, so he implemented different drills to improve a player's overall game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal averaged 1.96 points per Premier League match in the Wenger era.

He had a remarkable impact, winning the Premier League three times, including going the whole season unbeaten in 2004. Alongside this, he won the FA Cup seven times — the most of all time — whilst he led the club to Champions League qualification for 20 years in a row. Consistency at its finest.

Managerial Information Games 1,235 Wins 707 Draws 280 Losses 248 Trophies Won Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x7)