When it comes to the history of English football, few clubs have a more storied legacy than Arsenal.

The North London club has been home to some of the finest talents to have graced the beautiful game. From legendary goalscorers to influential captains and masterful defenders, Arsenal has seen it all.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT ranks the 20 best Arsenal players ever, celebrating their contributions to the club's rich history.

20 David Seaman

David Seaman, with his iconic ponytail and remarkable shot-stopping abilities, etched his name into Arsenal folklore during his time at the club.

Joining Arsenal in 1990, Seaman quickly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His presence between the sticks brought a sense of confidence and stability to the Arsenal defence.

His incredible reflexes and acrobatic saves often denied opposition players from finding the back of the net. Seaman was a key figure in Arsenal's success during the 1990s, where the club won three league titles and several domestic cups.

Perhaps Seaman's most memorable moment in an Arsenal shirt came during the 2002 FA Cup final against Manchester United. With the game tied in the dying minutes, Seaman produced a breathtaking save, tipping a strong effort from Paul Scholes over the crossbar. His heroics helped Arsenal secure the FA Cup trophy and further cemented his status as a fan favourite.

Off the pitch, Seaman's professionalism and leadership qualities were highly respected among his teammates. He was a reliable figure in the dressing room, providing guidance and support to the younger players.

Seaman's contributions to Arsenal's success and his overall impact on the club make him one of the best goalkeepers in Arsenal's history, and overall one of the club's best players ever.

19 Paul Merson

Paul Merson's time at Arsenal was defined by his versatility and creative flair. A product of Arsenal's youth academy, Merson burst onto the scene in the late 1980s and quickly became a fan favourite with his skillful displays.

Merson's ability to play in multiple positions across the forward line and midfield made him a valuable asset for Arsenal. Whether deployed as a winger, attacking midfielder, or striker, he showcased his technical ability and eye for goal. Merson's close ball control, dribbling skills, and knack for unlocking defences were really quite valuable for the club at the time.

A key figure in Arsenal's title-winning campaigns in the late 1980s, Merson's performances during the 1988-1989 season were particularly outstanding. He contributed with crucial goals and assists as Arsenal secured their first league title in 18 years, with Merson scoring the opening goal in the title-clinching match against Liverpool.

While Merson's time at Arsenal was eventually overshadowed by his off-field struggles and subsequent departure, his contributions to the team's success during a transformative period in the club's history cannot be denied. Merson's technical brilliance and creativity made him a true talent and a memorable figure in Arsenal's ranks.

18 Cesc Fàbregas

Cesc Fàbregas, a product of Barcelona's youth academy, arrived at Arsenal as a young prodigy with immense potential. Joining the club in 2003, Fàbregas quickly established himself as a central figure in Arsenal's midfield.

Fàbregas possessed all the qualities of a modern playmaker. His exceptional vision, precise passing, and ability to control the game from midfield made him a vital cog in Arsenal's attacking machinery. Despite his relatively tender age, Fàbregas displayed remarkable maturity and leadership qualities, eventually becoming Arsenal's youngest-ever captain in 2008.

During his time at Arsenal, Fàbregas was instrumental in the team's attacking play, providing assists and scoring crucial goals. His understanding with teammates and telepathic connection with the likes of Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie made Arsenal a true force in the Premier League.

However, despite his individual brilliance and significant contributions to Arsenal's success, Fàbregas's time at the club was ultimately tinged with a sense of unfulfilled potential. In 2011, he returned to his boyhood club, Barcelona, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and elegance in an Arsenal shirt.

Nevertheless, Fàbregas's impact on Arsenal's midfield, his technical brilliance, and his ability to orchestrate the game with his passing make him one of the best playmakers to have ever represented the club.

17 Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie's time at Arsenal may have been relatively short compared to some other players on this list, but his impact was immense.

The Dutch forward's exquisite technique, intelligent movement, and lethal finishing made him one of the Premier League's most feared strikers.

Van Persie joined Arsenal in 2004 and gradually established himself as a key figure in the team's attacking play. Blessed with a left foot capable of producing moments of magic, he consistently found the back of the net with spectacular goals.

The 2011-2012 season was undoubtedly Van Persie's pinnacle at Arsenal. He scored an astonishing 37 goals in all competitions, winning both the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year awards. Van Persie's goals propelled Arsenal to a third-place finish in the Premier League, securing Champions League qualification.

However, despite his individual brilliance, Van Persie's desire for silverware led him to make a controversial move to Manchester United in 2012. This decision caused disappointment among Arsenal fans, but it cannot overshadow the incredible impact he had during his time at the club.

Van Persie's technical mastery, intelligent positioning, and clinical finishing make him one of Arsenal's greatest-ever forwards. His ability to turn games with a moment of brilliance and his eye for goal make him an unforgettable figure in Arsenal's history.

16 Pat Jennings

.Pat Jennings, an exceptional goalkeeper, had a successful stint with Arsenal during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Known for his agility, shot-stopping abilities, and remarkable reflexes, Jennings remains one of the finest goalkeepers to have represented the club.

Jennings joined Arsenal in 1977 after a distinguished career at Tottenham Hotspur. Despite his roots with the club's arch-rivals, he quickly won over the Arsenal faithful with his consistent performances and professionalism.

Standing at an imposing height, Jennings commanded his penalty area with authority. His ability to make acrobatic saves and his exceptional reading of the game were key in Arsenal securing several big wins during his time at the club, including in the 1979 FA Cup final.

Jennings' presence between the posts instilled confidence in the Arsenal defence, making him a fan favourite. Off the pitch, Jennings' sportsmanship and humble demeanour further endeared him to supporters. He represented the values of the club with grace and dignity, earning the respect of teammates and rivals alike.

Jennings' contributions to Arsenal's success and his remarkable goalkeeping abilities make him one of the best to have guarded the Arsenal net. His impact on the club's history is unquestionable, and his performances remain etched in the memories of Arsenal fans.

15 Alan Smith

Alan Smith, a prolific goal scorer and a key figure in Arsenal's successes during the late 1980s and early 1990s, remains one of the club's most revered strikers.

Smith's ability to find the back of the net with precision and his tireless work ethic made him a fan favourite.

Joining Arsenal in 1987 from Leicester City, Smith wasted no time in making an impact. His first season saw him score 23 goals in all competitions, including a crucial strike in the title-deciding match against Liverpool. Smith's knack for scoring important goals endeared him to the Arsenal faithful.

Smith's partnership with strike partner Kevin Campbell was particularly fruitful, as they formed a formidable attacking duo. His intelligent movement off the ball and his ability to link up with teammates made him a constant threat in the penalty area.

One of Smith's most memorable moments came in the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup final, where he scored the winning goal against Parma. This victory marked Arsenal's first European trophy and solidified Smith's place in the club's history.

Smith's goal-scoring prowess, work rate, and dedication make him one of the best strikers to have worn the Arsenal shirt. His impact on the club's history is unquestionable, and his name will forever be associated with Arsenal's triumphs during a transformative period.

14 Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell, one of the most accomplished central defenders of his generation, left an undeniable mark during his time at Arsenal. His imposing physical presence, excellent reading of the game, and commanding leadership qualities made him a defensive stalwart.

Campbell joined Arsenal in 2001 after leaving bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur. This transfer caused controversy, but Campbell quickly won over the Arsenal fans with his exceptional performances. His partnership with Kolo Touré at the heart of Arsenal's defense became the backbone of the team's success.

Campbell's influence was particularly evident during Arsenal's famous "Invincibles" season in 2003-04 when the team went unbeaten in the league. His defensive solidity, aerial dominance, and ability to marshal the backline were instrumental in Arsenal's record-breaking campaign.

A natural leader, Campbell captained Arsenal to several triumphs, including two Premier League titles and an FA Cup. His unwavering commitment and never-say-die attitude resonated with the fans, who appreciated his dedication to the club's cause.

Sol Campbell's defensive prowess, leadership qualities, and contributions to Arsenal's success make him one of the finest defenders to have ever represented the club. His legacy as an Arsenal legend is secure, and his name will forever be associated with the club's glory days.

13 Marc Overmars

Marc Overmars, a lightning-fast winger with a knack for scoring crucial goals, played a pivotal role in Arsenal's success during his time at the club.

His exceptional pace, dribbling ability, and eye for goal made him a constant threat on the flanks. Signed from Ajax in 1997, Overmars quickly became a fan favourite with his exciting performances.

His remarkable speed allowed him to leave defenders in his wake and his' ability to beat opponents with his quick feet and deliver accurate crosses made him an integral part of Arsenal's attacking play.

Overmars' most memorable moment came in the 1998 FA Cup final against Manchester United when he scored the winning goal, securing Arsenal's first major trophy in seven years. This goal showcased his ability to deliver when it mattered most.

Although injuries hampered Overmars' time at Arsenal, his impact on the team was undeniable. His contributions to Arsenal's success, including two Premier League titles and two FA Cups, cannot be overlooked.

Marc Overmars' speed, skill, and crucial goals make him one of Arsenal's best wingers of all time. His impact on the club's success and his memorable performances ensure his place in the list of Arsenal's greatest players.

12 Ray Parlour

Ray Parlour, affectionately known as the "Romford Pele," is a true Arsenal legend. His tenacity, work rate, and exceptional midfield performances endeared him to fans and made him an integral part of the team during a successful era.

Parlour joined Arsenal as a youth player and rose through the ranks to become a key figure in the team's midfield. His energy, box-to-box running, and ability to score important goals made him a favourite of those at the Highbury.

Parlour's finest moment came in the 2002 FA Cup final when he scored a stunning long-range goal to help Arsenal secure the trophy. His ability to rise to the occasion in big matches was a testament to his character and commitment.

During his time at Arsenal, Parlour won three league titles and four FA Cups. His relentless work rate and ability to perform consistently at a high level made him a vital cog in Arsène Wenger's teams.

Ray Parlour's tenacity, work rate, and contributions to Arsenal's success make him one of the greatest midfielders in the club's history. His impact on the team's achievements and his memorable performances ensure his place at the top of the list of Arsenal's best players ever.

11 Lee Dixon

Lee Dixon, a reliable and consistent right-back, formed an integral part of Arsenal's famous backline during their dominant period in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

His defensive ability, work rate, and understanding of the game made him one of the best full-backs of his generation.

Dixon joined Arsenal in 1988 and quickly established himself as the first-choice right-back. His defensive solidity and ability to nullify opponents' attacks were crucial to the team's success.

Dixon's contributions to Arsenal's backline, alongside fellow defenders Tony Adams, Steve Bould, and Nigel Winterburn, formed the famous "Back Four" that provided the foundation for the team's achievements. Their defensive record and understanding became the stuff of legends.

During his time at Arsenal, Dixon won four league titles, three FA Cups, and a European Cup Winners' Cup. His consistency and unwavering commitment to the club made him a revered figure among fans.

Lee Dixon's defensive excellence, consistency, and contributions to Arsenal's success make him one of the greatest right-backs in the club's history. His partnership with the "Back Four" and his reliability on the pitch ensure his place among Arsenal's all-time greats.

10 Freddie Ljunberg

Freddie Ljungberg, a dynamic and versatile midfielder, played a crucial role in Arsenal's success during the early 2000s. His energy, work rate, and technical ability made him a fan favourite and a vital component of the team.

Ljungberg joined Arsenal in 1998 and quickly established himself as a key player in Arsène Wenger's squad on the right-wing. His marauding runs from midfield, coupled with his knack for scoring goals, made him a constant threat to opposition defences.

Ljungberg's most memorable season came in 2001-2002 when he played a significant role in Arsenal's Premier League and FA Cup double triumph. His performances in midfield, coupled with a few crucial goals, were instrumental in the team's success.

Known for his trademark red-streaked hair, Ljungberg's commitment and dedication to the club endeared him to fans. His versatility and ability to perform in different positions made him an invaluable asset for Wenger.

Freddie Ljungberg's energy, versatility, and impact on Arsenal's success make him one of the club's finest midfielders. His contributions to the team's achievements and his memorable performances ensure his place among Arsenal's legends.

9 Liam Brady

Liam Brady, a skillful and influential midfielder, played a pivotal role in Arsenal's success during the late 1970s and early 1980s. His exceptional technical ability, vision, and creativity made him the heartbeat of the team.

Brady joined Arsenal as a youth player and quickly rose through the ranks to become a key figure in the first team. His precise passing, close ball control, and ability to dictate the tempo of the game made him an integral part of Arsenal's attacking play.

Brady's most memorable season came in 1978-1979 when he helped Arsenal secure the FA Cup with a series of outstanding performances. His influence in midfield and his ability to unlock defenses with his incisive passes were crucial to the team's success.

Although injuries hampered Brady's time at Arsenal, his impact on the club cannot be understated. His technical brilliance and creativity set him apart from his peers, and he became a revered figure among fans. After leaving Arsenal, Brady continued to excel in Italy with Juventus and Inter Milan, showcasing his talents on the European stage.

Liam Brady's elegance, skill, and creativity make him one of Arsenal's greatest-ever midfielders. His impact on the team's success and his lasting legacy as a footballing maestro ensure his place among the club's legends.

8 Robert Pires

Robert Pirès, a stylish and technically gifted midfielder, played an instrumental role in Arsenal's success during the early 2000s.

His elegant playing style, exquisite dribbling ability, and eye for goal made him one of the most influential players in the team.

Pirès joined Arsenal in 2000 from Marseille and quickly established himself as a key figure in Arsène Wenger's "Invincibles" squad. His partnership with fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry was legendary, as they formed a devastating attacking combination.

Pirès' ability to glide past defenders with ease and deliver precise crosses and through balls made him a constant threat in the final third. His understanding with his fellow attackers was telepathic, resulting in numerous goals and assists.

The 2001-2002 season was particularly memorable for Pirès, as he contributed 14 goals and 15 assists in the league. His performances were pivotal in helping Arsenal secure the Premier League title.

Despite suffering a serious knee injury in 2002, Pirès made a successful comeback and continued to excel for Arsenal.

He played a key role in the team's FA Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2005. Pirès' elegance, creativity, and technical brilliance make him one of Arsenal's finest midfielders. His impact on the club's success and his ability to provide moments of magic ensure his place among the greatest players to have graced the Arsenal shirt.

7 Ian Wright

Ian Wright, a goal-scoring machine and a true Arsenal icon, remains one of the most beloved figures in the club's history. His lethal finishing, exuberant celebrations, and infectious personality endeared him to fans all over the world.

Wright joined Arsenal in 1991 from Crystal Palace and wasted no time in making an impact. He quickly established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in English football, breaking records along the way. Wright became Arsenal's all-time leading goal scorer, surpassing the previous record set by Cliff Bastin.

His partnership with strike partner Dennis Bergkamp was legendary, as they formed a deadly attacking duo that terrorised defences. Wright's ability to find the back of the net with both power and finesse made him a nightmare for opposition defenders.

Wright's crowning moment came in the 1997-1998 season when he played a vital role in Arsenal's Premier League and FA Cup double triumph. His remarkable goal-scoring exploits, including a sensational hat-trick against Bolton to secure the league title, solidified his place in Arsenal folklore.

Off the pitch, Wright's infectious enthusiasm and love for the club endeared him to fans of all ages. He remains a passionate advocate for Arsenal and a popular pundit.

Ian Wright's goal-scoring records, his electrifying performances, and his unwavering loyalty make him one of Arsenal's greatest-ever forwards. His legacy as an Arsenal legend will forever be cherished by supporters worldwide.

6 David O'Leary

David O'Leary, a legendary defender who spent his entire playing career at Arsenal, remains one of the most loyal and consistent figures in the club's history.

His defensive solidity, leadership qualities, and longevity set him apart as one of the all-time greats.

O'Leary joined Arsenal as a youth player in 1973 and went on to make a staggering 722 appearances for the club, a record that stood for over 20 years. His ability to read the game, make timely interceptions, and lead the defensive line earned him immense respect.

During his time at Arsenal, O'Leary won two league titles and two FA Cups. His partnership with fellow defender Kenny Sansom formed the backbone of Arsenal's defence, providing a solid foundation for the team's success.

David O'Leary's longevity, defensive ability, and loyalty to Arsenal make him one of the greatest defenders in the club's history. His record of appearances and his unwavering dedication to the team ensure his place among the legends of Arsenal.

5 Charlie George

Charlie George, a charismatic and talented forward, etched his name in Arsenal folklore with his iconic goal in the 1971 FA Cup final. His flair, skill, and ability to perform on the big stage made him a beloved figure among fans.

George's moment of glory came in the FA Cup final against Liverpool when he scored the winning goal in extra time. His celebration, lying flat on the Wembley turf with arms outstretched, has become an enduring image in English football history.

In addition to his heroics in the FA Cup final, George's performances for Arsenal showcased his technical ability and flair. His skill on the ball, powerful shooting, and creativity made him a key player in the team's attacking play.

Although injuries and off-field issues hampered George's career, his impact on Arsenal's history cannot be overlooked. He represented the club during a period of transition and provided moments of brilliance that will forever be remembered.

Charlie George's iconic goal and his charismatic style of play make him one of the most memorable figures in Arsenal's history. His influence on the team's success and his ability to produce magical moments ensure his place among the club's greats.

4 Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira, a powerful and commanding midfielder, epitomised the qualities of leadership, physicality, and technical excellence during his time at Arsenal. His arrival at the club in 1996 heralded a new era of success and dominance.

Vieira's physical presence and ability to dominate midfield battles made him a formidable force. His exceptional passing range, combined with his box-to-box energy, allowed him to contribute both defensively and offensively.

As Arsenal's captain, Vieira led the team to unprecedented success, including three Premier League titles and four FA Cups. His influence on the pitch was matched by his leadership qualities and his ability to inspire those around him.

One of Vieira's most memorable moments came in the 2003-2004 season when he played a key role in Arsenal's unbeaten "Invincibles" campaign. His performances in midfield were instrumental in the team's record-breaking achievement.

Patrick Vieira's combination of physicality, skill, and leadership make him one of Arsenal's greatest-ever midfielders. His impact on the club's success and his legacy as a true leader ensure his place among the all-time greats.

3 Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp, known for his sublime skill, exquisite technique, and ability to produce moments of pure magic, is widely regarded as one of the most gifted players to have graced Arsenal's colours.

His arrival at the club in 1995 signaled a new era and transformed the team's style of play. His vision and creativity were unparalleled, as he consistently produced defence-splitting passes and breathtaking goals. His ability to control the ball in tight spaces and execute precise finishes made him a true artist on the pitch.

Bergkamp's partnership with strike partner Ian Wright was particularly fruitful, as they formed a deadly attacking duo. Their understanding and telepathic link-up play resulted in numerous goals and assists.

One of Bergkamp's most iconic moments came in 2002 when he scored a remarkable goal against Newcastle United, often referred to as the "Bergkamp flick." This goal epitomized his technical brilliance and remains etched in the memories of football fans worldwide.

Throughout his time at Arsenal, Bergkamp contributed significantly to the team's success, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups. His impact extended beyond silverware, as he played a vital role in elevating the club's stature and leaving a lasting legacy.

Dennis Bergkamp's elegance, artistry, and ability to conjure moments of brilliance make him one of Arsenal's greatest-ever players. His impact on the club's history and his influence on the beautiful game are undeniable.

2 Cliff Bastin

Cliff Bastin, a prolific forward who represented Arsenal during the 1920s and 1930s, remains one of the club's all-time greats. His goal-scoring exploits and his incredible consistency make him an enduring figure in Arsenal's history.

Bastin joined Arsenal in 1929 as a teenager and quickly made his mark. His remarkable ability to find the back of the net with precision and frequency set him apart from his peers. Bastin's intelligent movement off the ball and his clinical finishing made him a nightmare for opposing defenders.

During his time at Arsenal, Bastin won five league titles and two FA Cups, solidifying his place as one of the key figures in the club's success. He also became Arsenal's all-time leading goal scorer, a record that stood for over 60 years.

Bastin's contributions to Arsenal and English football were widely recognised, as he was awarded numerous individual honours. His technical ability, goal-scoring prowess, and consistency made him a beloved figure among fans.

Cliff Bastin's remarkable goal-scoring records, his longevity, and his impact on Arsenal's success make him one of the greatest forwards in the club's history. His name will forever be associated with Arsenal's golden era.

1 Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry, widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in football history, left an indelible mark on Arsenal during his two spells at the club. His combination of pace, skill, and a lethal eye for goal made him a nightmare for opposition defenders.

Henry joined Arsenal in 1999 and quickly established himself as the talismanic figure of Arsène Wenger's revolution. His ability to score goals of sheer brilliance, whether through blistering runs or audacious finishes, set him apart from his peers.

Henry's crowning achievement came during Arsenal's historic "Invincibles" season in 2003-04, when the team went unbeaten in the league. He scored 30 goals in that campaign, showcasing his unmatched ability to influence games and single-handedly change their outcome.

The Frenchman's overall goal-scoring record at Arsenal is staggering, with 228 goals in 377 appearances. He became Arsenal's all-time leading goal scorer, surpassing the legendary Cliff Bastin.

Off the pitch, Henry embodied the values of professionalism and humility. He remains a respected figure in the footballing world and an inspiration to aspiring players.

Thierry Henry's extraordinary goal-scoring ability, combined with his grace and elegance on the pitch, make him the greatest players to have ever worn the Arsenal jersey. His legacy at the club will forever be cherished, and his impact on Arsenal's success is immeasurable.